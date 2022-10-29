ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

spectrumnews1.com

A little legendary piece of Hollywood is found in Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — What looked like just another collectible has turned into a major find for a northern Kentucky thrift shop. “We’ve been looking at some oddity items or things that have sat around that we couldn’t find much on and couldn’t figure out what we were going to do with it. And this right here is one of those great examples,” Be Concerned, Inc. executive director Andy Brunsman said.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Where to get your 2022 We Energies Cookie Book

WISCONSIN — Santa Claus is coming to town, and soon, so is the We Energies Cookie Book. The annual holiday cookie cookbook will start being distributed Nov. 1. The 2022 edition of the book marks 94 years of tasty tradition. This year, We Energies is celebrating "Wisconsin Hometown Favorites."...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Beshear joins groundbreaking for new $40 million facility at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear was in northern Kentucky for several economic announcements on Tuesday. The biggest was a $40 million dollar investment at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. A new massive aircraft hangar fits into the airport’s goal of facilitating economic growth in the region. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Judge OKs lawsuit against Angels over Tyler Skaggs death

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A California judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against the Los Angeles Angels over the drug-related death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Orange County Superior Court Judge Glenn Salter on Monday rejected the team's motion to dismiss and set the start of a 20-day jury trial for Oct. 2, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts taxpayers to start receiving tax refunds Tuesday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Refund checks from the state's $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will start to head back to Massachusetts taxpayers Tuesday. About 3 million people are expected to receive a refund in the form of a mailed check or direct deposit. People can expect to see about 14% of what they owed in state personal income tax in 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

