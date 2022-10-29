A 34-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday after he fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, where he was struck by a passing car, police said. The hardhat was on the catwalk of the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge above Flushing Creek when he lost his balance about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He fell onto the north-bound Van Wyck Expressway below, where he was hit by the oncoming car. EMS ...

