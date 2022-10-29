ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

iheart.com

Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC New York

COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends

New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

NYC Subways & Buses Now Offer Half Price Option Via OMNY

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is still transitioning from the 30-year-old MetroCard payment system for buses and subways to the new OMNY contactless payment platform. All stations and buses now have both OMNY and MetroCard readers, but that will eventually change and the MetroCard will supposedly be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams wants Afro-Caribbean small businesses certified as MWBEs

With Central Brooklyn, specifically Flatbush, East Flatbush and Canarsie neighborhoods, having large and growing Afro-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams is urging small businesses in these communities to certify as Minority and Women Business Enterprises (MWBEs), so they can obtain city contracts and opportunities, and become more accessible. “We say it...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Lock the front doors of NYC public schools already (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It doesn’t seem all that complicated. If you want to secure your home, you make sure that all the doors to the dwelling are locked. It shouldn’t be any different at New York City public schools. But it is. Under current policy, every...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

For asylum seekers looking to work in New York, desperation meets necessity

Day laborers wait for a job opportunity early on an October morning in Jackson Heights. Many of the more than 21,000 recently arrived asylum seekers in New York have been struggling to find work in the city’s limited under-the-table job market, according to the job seekers, advocates, and elected officials fielding their calls. Without work permits, many of the over 21,000 newcomers are struggling to find work. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theticker.org

The MTA is hoping to avert a crisis that would change your commute

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the possibility of a congestion tolling plan to mitigate the effects of its pandemic-fueled financial crisis, an issue that if unresolved could cause some subway lines to be suspended. During the 2009 recession, New Yorkers saw themselves stranded when the MTA cut and suspended subway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn

To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Construction worker falls from Queens bridge and is struck by car on highway below: NYPD

A 34-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday after he fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, where he was struck by a passing car, police said. The hardhat was on the catwalk of the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge above Flushing Creek when he lost his balance about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He fell onto the north-bound Van Wyck Expressway below, where he was hit by the oncoming car. EMS ...
QUEENS, NY
iheart.com

New Higher National Grid Home Heating Rates Go into Effect On Nov. 1

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid customers can expect to see a hike in their home heating bills after the start of November. The energy providers' new winter electric rates go into effect on Nov. 1 and are expected to be much higher as National Grid deals with multiple impacts like inflation, the war in Ukraine, and higher demand for natural gas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers

For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
NEW YORK STATE
BronxVoice

Holiday Lights Return to Bronx Zoo

BRONX – The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.
BRONX, NY

