New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
iheart.com
Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
NBC New York
COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends
New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
CNBC
4 million NYC workers will now see how much jobs pay before they apply—here's what to know
After months of waiting, landmark legislation affecting New York City's roughly 4 million private-sector workers is finally going into effect: Starting Nov. 1, most employers in New York City will be required to list the salary range on all posted job ads, promotions and transfer opportunities. Experts say legislation that...
BoardingArea
NYC Subways & Buses Now Offer Half Price Option Via OMNY
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is still transitioning from the 30-year-old MetroCard payment system for buses and subways to the new OMNY contactless payment platform. All stations and buses now have both OMNY and MetroCard readers, but that will eventually change and the MetroCard will supposedly be...
caribbeanlife.com
Adams wants Afro-Caribbean small businesses certified as MWBEs
With Central Brooklyn, specifically Flatbush, East Flatbush and Canarsie neighborhoods, having large and growing Afro-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams is urging small businesses in these communities to certify as Minority and Women Business Enterprises (MWBEs), so they can obtain city contracts and opportunities, and become more accessible. “We say it...
The Staten Island Advance
Lock the front doors of NYC public schools already (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It doesn’t seem all that complicated. If you want to secure your home, you make sure that all the doors to the dwelling are locked. It shouldn’t be any different at New York City public schools. But it is. Under current policy, every...
Gothamist
For asylum seekers looking to work in New York, desperation meets necessity
Day laborers wait for a job opportunity early on an October morning in Jackson Heights. Many of the more than 21,000 recently arrived asylum seekers in New York have been struggling to find work in the city’s limited under-the-table job market, according to the job seekers, advocates, and elected officials fielding their calls. Without work permits, many of the over 21,000 newcomers are struggling to find work. [ more › ]
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
theticker.org
The MTA is hoping to avert a crisis that would change your commute
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the possibility of a congestion tolling plan to mitigate the effects of its pandemic-fueled financial crisis, an issue that if unresolved could cause some subway lines to be suspended. During the 2009 recession, New Yorkers saw themselves stranded when the MTA cut and suspended subway...
multihousingnews.com
New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn
To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
Construction worker falls from Queens bridge and is struck by car on highway below: NYPD
A 34-year-old construction worker was killed Tuesday after he fell onto the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, where he was struck by a passing car, police said. The hardhat was on the catwalk of the Roosevelt Ave. Bridge above Flushing Creek when he lost his balance about 10:20 a.m., cops said. He fell onto the north-bound Van Wyck Expressway below, where he was hit by the oncoming car. EMS ...
Hochul crisscrossing NYC with crime-fighting message in final days of campaign
Lawlessness has emerged a top issue for voters as election day looms.
iheart.com
New Higher National Grid Home Heating Rates Go into Effect On Nov. 1
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid customers can expect to see a hike in their home heating bills after the start of November. The energy providers' new winter electric rates go into effect on Nov. 1 and are expected to be much higher as National Grid deals with multiple impacts like inflation, the war in Ukraine, and higher demand for natural gas.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
NYC streets to go car-free tonight for trick-or-treating families
Today is the day for tricks and treats, but the city is preparing for 'Trick or Streets' as nearly 100 streets will go car-free tonight for Halloween.
BronxVoice
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx Zoo
BRONX – The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.
