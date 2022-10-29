Read full article on original website
Keep Your Passwords Safe, Secure, and Accessible With Pass From pCloud
With more than 90% of online users concerned about their passwords, password security has never been as vital as it is today. Tools like pCloud Pass allow you to keep your passwords safe and secure while giving you easy access when you need them. This makes it easier to protect yourself online, but what can a tool like pCloud Pass do for you and how do you use it? Let’s find out.
How to Force Linux Users to Change Password at Next Login
Linux users must change their passwords from time to time to keep their accounts secure. And as a system administrator, it's your responsibility to nudge them if they forget to change the password and continue using it for a long time. On Linux, user passwords are set to expire after...
The 10 Best Windows Terminal Tips, Tricks, and Shortcuts You Need to Know
Windows Terminal is chock-full of features right out of the box. It's arguably the best, most performant terminal application for users of command-line tools, and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL. That's not to say that you can't go a step further and unlock its full potential, though. Are...
What Is Zero-Knowledge Encryption and Why Should You Use It?
Data breaches are becoming more and more common, so it's essential you know about the different ways you can protect your valuable information. Zero-knowledge encryption is one such method that offers superior privacy and data protection. But what exactly is zero-knowledge encryption? How is it different from end-to-end encryption? And...
What Is an Infostealer? Is It Dangerous?
Data is as precious as gold. While information is invaluable to legitimate companies, it's also highly sought after by cybercriminals. These malicious actors will do whatever they can to get their hands on your sensitive data, including infecting your device with infostealer malware. But what exactly is an infostealer, and how can it affect you?
9 Ways to Earn Free Cryptocurrencies
Everyone likes free things, especially ones that have the potential to appreciate, e.g., cryptocurrencies. Free cryptocurrencies can give you an entry into the crypto market or even be a way for you to expand your portfolio. Getting free crypto is never a bad idea, whatever the advantage it offers. There...
The Best Robinhood Alternatives for Your Money
Several apps exist for investing and trading in stocks, ETFs and other assets. Many are mobile-based, but some are also web-based to cater to the needs of various investors. Among the most popular of such apps is Robinhood, an investment platform that lets you buy and trade stocks and cryptocurrencies commission-free.
Is FaceApp Safe to Use? Here's What You Need to Know
FaceApp is one of the most popular photo editing apps in the world, but it has been so mired in controversy that it's difficult to tell what's true and what isn't. How does FaceApp work exactly, and is it secure? Who are the developers behind it? Are your photos safe with this application? Is there any merit to the claims that it mishandles user data?
