ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Disney on Ice is coming to the Ark-La-Tex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Fifty of your favorite Disney friends are coming to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City. This world-class ice skating adventure called Let’s Celebrate takes place for six shows between March 2-5, 2023. Fifty-five skaters from around the world will perform some of the classics from films like Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen (of course since it is an ice show), and more.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Actress Says Shreveport Movie Set Was Haunted While Filming

We all know tons of stories about Shreveport being haunted. The Municipal Auditorium is one of the most well known hauntings in the entire state. There are stories of restaurants being haunted, schools being haunted, and essentially every kind of building in Shreveport having a haunted story. But how often...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

A ghostly comedy comes to the East Bank stage

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Bossier Arts Council and The Company Repertory Theatre present Blithe Spirit: An Improbable Farce in Three Acts for two weekends in November. From the press release, “a smash comedy hit in London and New York, this much-revived classic, from the playwright of Private...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport street dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He was known for his advocacy in the Black community as the president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, and later was elected as a Caddo Parish School Board member. Lloyd Thompson worked tirelessly for equality and for the children. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Michael...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun

Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
LOUISIANA STATE
101.5 KNUE

Did a Ghost Make This Doll Move at the Jefferson Hotel?

No matter the time of year, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is good for a haunting overnight stay. You could very easily run into a message on a steamy mirror or hear voices or screams in the hallway. This particular encounter was captured on camera by a guest and shows a doll in one of the rooms moving on its own.
JEFFERSON, TX
K945

This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport

Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
LINDALE, TX
1130 AM: The Tiger

When is Freddy’s in Bossier Opening? Details Here

The Excitement Surrounding Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is Real. From the moment Amanda Nottingham with the Bossier Chief Administrative Officer confirmed there was a whole lot of custard and steakburgers headed our way we have all been keeping an eye on the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers building on Airline Drive.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Three weekend shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three non-life threatening shootings were reported in Shreveport over the weekend. On Friday Oct. 28, an 18-year-old male was shot in the right arm at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight. The victim was transported to Willis-Knighton South and taken to Oschner LSU Health by police. There are no reported suspects at this time. The investigation is currently ongoing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier gas station clears up rumor on $9 gas

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City residents have expressed concern after seeing a $9.67 price tag at a gas station on Airline Drive and Wemple Road. KSLA reached out to the Exxon station to see if gas was actually selling for that amount. They say the sign is wrong and regular unleaded gas will only cost you $3.32.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Natchitoches Times

The eyesore is no more

Council approves Hopeville demolition while also discussing mobile home park variance. The City Council seems amenable to amending the mobile home policy after discussion at the meeting Monday. The current mobile home policy prohibits creation of a new mobile home park and expansion of an existing one in the City...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County Real Estate: Seven residences change ownership

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 14-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes seven residential sales and one commercial sale.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
bizmagsb.com

Minden native graduates OU EDI session

Minden native Kamesha “Kay” West graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute (OU EDI) at the OU EDI Fall session in Louisville, Kentucky on October 20, 2022. Kay West was recognized as a Rocky Wade Scholarship recipient, which recognizes the impact the late Rocky Wade,...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Man shot while walking on E Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was walking on E Kings Highway between Atlantic Avenue and Fremont Street when he heard a gunshot and felt a sting in his back. On Oct. 30 at 4 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department received a call about a shooting victim arriving at a hospital. When SPD officers arrived, they learned that the victim was walking in the 1100 block of E Kings Highway when he heard a shot and felt a sting in his back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
High School Football PRO

Bossier City, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Huntington High School football team will have a game with Bossier High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BOSSIER CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy