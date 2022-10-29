Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedDetroit, MI
Related
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
fox2detroit.com
Veteran in need gets brand new roof on Commerce Township home
COMMERCE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Roofers were hard at work at the Commerce Township home of U.S. Army veteran Jeff LaChance. "This is my childhood home," he said. LaChance grew up there - left home to serve his country as a military police officer stationed in the Panama Canal zone from 1980 until 1984.
A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?
Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
fox2detroit.com
Keep an umbrella nearby as rain is expected during Trick-or-Treating in Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - It'll be a wet and foggy start to your Halloween! Here's your 6 a.m. radar snapshot. Fog isn't quite to the level it was over the weekend, but a few locations are reporting a quarter-mile visibility. We'll see a lull in the action early this afternoon with...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors looks east for opportunities
Fox Motors recently made a statement in eastern Michigan by opening up an expanded Jaguar Land Rover dealership and the company expects more to come in the region. For years, Fox Motors was hesitant to cross into the Metro Detroit area, said Diane Maher, president and chief operating officer of DP Fox Ventures. But as the company’s markets saw dealership opportunities dry up, Maher said it was time to make the move, starting with the December 2021 acquisitions of the Jaguar Land Rover and Erhard BMW stores in Farmington Hills.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Have your umbrellas handy on Halloween as rain is expected in Metro Detroit
After one round of dense fog on Saturday Morning significantly dropping visibilities, we could see more patchy dense fog heading throughout the morning hours on Sunday thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday..
Kick The Winter Blues: 5 Ways To Keep That Michigan Seasonal Depression Away
Summers here in Michigan are undeniably breathtaking. From the woods to the lakes, it's easy to see why anyone would want to live here. But, of course, with everything good there comes a yin to your yang... and Michigan winters are rough. While there is no easy way to keep...
FOX 17 News West Michigan
A breakdown of your Halloween forecast
Planning on taking your kiddos Trick-or-Treating? Keeping an eye on the radar and bringing an umbrella might be a good idea for many of our West Michigan communities.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
As problems pile up, Detroit developer reworks plan for Grand Rapids furniture company property
GRAND RAPIDS — As a housing shortage continues to plague Grand Rapids, a Detroit developer is reconfiguring its plan for a massive apartment complex southwest of downtown that’s been hitting speed bumps since last year. Detroit-based Sturgeon Bay Partners is in the process of retooling a previously announced...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed, 2 injured when boat strikes post on way back from fishing in Michigan river
ALGONAC, Mich. – A man was killed and two others were injured when a boat struck a post on the way back from a fishing trip in Michigan, officials said. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29) in the St. Clair River, near Algonac. Police said three...
1049 The Edge
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
lansingcitypulse.com
More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter
Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
fox2detroit.com
Algal blooms in Lake Erie and Saginaw Bay cost Michigan $5.9M a year, study finds
POINTE MOUILLEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The seasonal algal blooms that paint the surface of the Great Lakes in a mossy green substance costs Michigan millions of dollars, while contaminating drinking water, and further damaging the Great Lakes ecosystem. That's what a study from conservation groups found, estimating harmful algal...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 11th Congressional District - Haley Stevens vs Mark Ambrose
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Following an unusual primary race that featured incumbent Democrat vs. incumbent Democrat in the 2022 Primary Haley Stevens is now looking at getting re-elected to Congress but this time representing the 10th district. Stevens beat Andy Levin in August for the newly drawn 10th district.
Comments / 0