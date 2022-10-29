ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Charter Township, MI

eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Restaurants in Michigan

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Michigan's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors looks east for opportunities

Fox Motors recently made a statement in eastern Michigan by opening up an expanded Jaguar Land Rover dealership and the company expects more to come in the region. For years, Fox Motors was hesitant to cross into the Metro Detroit area, said Diane Maher, president and chief operating officer of DP Fox Ventures. But as the company’s markets saw dealership opportunities dry up, Maher said it was time to make the move, starting with the December 2021 acquisitions of the Jaguar Land Rover and Erhard BMW stores in Farmington Hills.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Have your umbrellas handy on Halloween as rain is expected in Metro Detroit

After one round of dense fog on Saturday Morning significantly dropping visibilities, we could see more patchy dense fog heading throughout the morning hours on Sunday thanks to the light East wind bringing moisture off of Lake Erie. Otherwise, expect the clouds to be on the increase in advance of our next system heading towards the region, which will bring rain into Southeastern Michigan for Halloween on Monday..
FOX 17 News West Michigan

A breakdown of your Halloween forecast

Planning on taking your kiddos Trick-or-Treating? Keeping an eye on the radar and bringing an umbrella might be a good idea for many of our West Michigan communities.
1049 The Edge

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter

Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in St. Clair River boating accident

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A boating accident on the St. Clair River on Saturday night killed a man and hurt two other men. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the group was returning from fishing on the river near Algonac around 10:30 p.m. The 67-year-old Algonac man who was driving the 18-foot Lung boat hit a post. The collision injured the driver and two other men, a 72-year-old Harrison Township man and a 67-year-old Ira Township man.
ALGONAC, MI

