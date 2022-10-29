Fox Motors recently made a statement in eastern Michigan by opening up an expanded Jaguar Land Rover dealership and the company expects more to come in the region. For years, Fox Motors was hesitant to cross into the Metro Detroit area, said Diane Maher, president and chief operating officer of DP Fox Ventures. But as the company’s markets saw dealership opportunities dry up, Maher said it was time to make the move, starting with the December 2021 acquisitions of the Jaguar Land Rover and Erhard BMW stores in Farmington Hills.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO