Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
gophersports.com
Gophers Open 2022-23 With Exhibition vs. St. Olaf
• The exhibition game between Minnesota and St. Olaf marks the first DIII game for the Gophers since the 2015-16 season when the Golden Gophers hosted Crookston. It's also the first time since 2009 St. Olaf has played a Division I opponent. • This marks the first game between St....
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
gophersports.com
Gophers Host Michigan, Visit Illinois This Weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-7, 8-4 Big Ten) heading into the home stretch of their 2022 regular season. Minnesota will host Michigan for 'Alumni Night' on Friday, Nov. 4 before traveling to Illinois for a road tilt on Sunday, Nov. 6. B1G+ will stream both matches, with Bill Doleman (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) set to call the action on Friday night. The broadcasters are TBD on Sunday afternoon.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall in Big Ten Quarterfinals to No. 6 Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Despite leading the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans for 51 minutes, the University of Minnesota soccer team fell, 2-1, on Sunday evening at DeMartin Stadium. Despite the loss, the Golden Gophers (8-8-3, 4-4-2) outshot the Spartans (15-1-3, 9-0-1 Big Ten) 6-0 (3-0 S.O.G.) in the first half. Minnesota was led by graduate forward McKenna Buisman, who had four shots, and Amelia Brown, who tabbed two.
gophersports.com
Senior Bowl Honors Nubin After Two-Interception Performance Against Rutgers
University of Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin was named Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week after his standout performance against Rutgers on Saturday. Nubin totaled three solo tackles and two interceptions in Minnesota's 31-0 win against the Scarlet Knights. He helped the Gophers post their first shutout against a Big Ten team since 2004. The win was Minnesota's second shutout of the season and the last time that the Maroon and Gold had two shutouts in the same year was 2006.
gophersports.com
Morgan Named a Semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy
University of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy today. The annual award, which is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida. The Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Frey says Alexander's Twitter outburst 'falls below the conduct' expected of his office
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he has advised Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander to stay off Twitter after he had an outburst on the platform last month.
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
willmarradio.com
Man falls to his death from Downtown Minneapolis parking ramp
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say a man fell to his death, "possibly accidentally," early Sunday morning from one of the cluster of downtown parking ramps close to Target Center and Target Field. Police found an unresponsive man in his 20s on the road near the "C" Ramp, and authorities say it remains an open investigation as they try to pinpoint what happened. The medical examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
willmarradio.com
1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings
(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
