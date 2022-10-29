2023 NFL mock draft: Hendon Hooker projected as No. 5 overall pick
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.
Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).
Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker will look to continue his Heisman Trophy campaign against the Wildcats.
Hooker has an 18-point lead over Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this week’s College Wire Heisman Trophy poll.
Hooker has recorded 2,093 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, one interception, 315 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season through seven games.
Draft Wire released its latest 2023 NFL mock draft selections using the updated pick order after Week 7 NFL results.
Below is the latest Draft Wire first and second round 2023 NFL mock draft.
