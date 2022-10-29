2023 NFL mock draft: Hendon Hooker projected as No. 5 overall pick

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker will look to continue his Heisman Trophy campaign against the Wildcats.

Hooker has an 18-point lead over Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this week’s College Wire Heisman Trophy poll.

Hooker has recorded 2,093 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, one interception, 315 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season through seven games.

Draft Wire released its latest 2023 NFL mock draft selections using the updated pick order after Week 7 NFL results.

Below is the latest Draft Wire first and second round 2023 NFL mock draft.

1

Detroit Lions: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

14

Chicago Bears: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

21

Los Angeles Chargers: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

32

Detroit Lions: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes