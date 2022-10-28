Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Benzinga
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week
Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly won't launch new M2 Macs until 2023
Expectations of a third set of fall launches from Apple were put into question following comments from Apple's leadership in its quarterly results, as first reported by AppleInsider on Saturday. In follow-up reports on Sunday, it seems that Apple has made the call and is holding off on other Mac launches in 2022.
AOL Corp
Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services
Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Apple Insider
Apple undecided about iPhone SE 4's display size and technology
The fourth-generation iPhone SE may not have a 6.1-inch LCD screen after all, with an analyst claiming that the screen itself hasn't been finalized by Apple. Apple is currently on its third generation of iPhone SE, with rumors already swirling about the iPhone SE 4. While there have already been some claims made about changes, it seems that debate is still continuing regarding its display.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook casts doubt on new M2 MacBook Pros in 2022
The fall is Apple's main product launch period, with the annual iPhone refresh being the centerpiece of events. Flanking them are Apple's other ecosystem changes, covering product areas including the iPad, the Apple Watch, and the Mac, which can sometimes get their own events. Apple's M2 processor debuted in 2022,...
Apple Insider
Apple explains how the redesigned Home app came to be
Apple released iOS 16 earlier this fall, and with it, launched an improved version of the Home app with the goal of making it work for everyone. The new Home app -- once prone to being unruly if a user's home had more than a handful of smart devices -- has been redesigned with a focus on simplicity.
Why Amazon Shares Are Diving
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
Apple Insider
Apple's iOS 16.2 release expected in December, iOS 16.3 possibly in February
Apple's next major updates for its operating systems will reportedly land in the middle of December, while updates including iOS 16 will apparently ship in February or March. Apple released a swathe of operating system updates on October 24, bringing out iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and others. However, users may have a long time to wait for the next big update release from the iPhone maker.
Benzinga
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter
Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
How to Trade Amazon Stock After Earnings Dive
The action in Amazon (AMZN) is not pretty after the company reported earnings after the close on Thursday. In fact, the action in all of big tech has been rather horrendous, with the exception of Apple (AAPL) . The rest — like Microsoft (MSFT) , Tesla (TSLA) , Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) — have all shown post-earnings weakness this quarter.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Developments At Twitter Could Be Good News For Dogecoin
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday, finishing the week 5.37% higher and closing out its fourth straight week of gains, despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
itechpost.com
Apple Lands Fourth Place in China Despite Lackluster iPhone 14 Pro Sales
All the marketing campaigns giving China a substantial share of Apple's non-domestic advertising may have finally paid off despite the lackluster sales of iPhone 14 Pro. The Cupertino tech company and the world's number two smartphone vendor landed in fourth place with 11.3 million units sold in mainland China's Q3 market, slightly behind Honor at third spot, reports Canalys.
Apple reports solid profits, but sees greater hit from strong dollar
Apple reported solid profits on rising revenues Thursday, but the tech giant's iPhone sales missed estimates as executives signaled a rising financial toll from the strong dollar. Some of the weakness in services stemmed from the impact of the strong dollar on overseas consumers, but executives also cited weakness in digital advertising and gaming, Maestri said.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
Investopedia
Apple Tops Estimates, Declines to Offer Q1 Forecast
Apple's Q4 earnings of $1.29 per share topped analyst estimates, as did its 8.1% revenue growth. Shares fell 3% in after-hours trading but later recovered to rise 0.7% even as the company failed to provide a Q1 revenue forecast, citing the uncertain economic environment. Apple's services revenue fell short of...
NASDAQ
Amazon Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock price tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Thursday, Oct. 27, after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 15% year over year (and grew 19% in constant currency terms) to $127.1 billion, but that total missed analysts' estimates by $370 million. Its net income fell 9% to $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which still cleared the consensus forecast by seven cents.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
