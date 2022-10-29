Read full article on original website
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
The Verge
Google is offering a pair of Nest Audio speakers for just $89 today
Lots of retailers are wasting no time gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy and Target are already rolling out some excellent deals you can check out, and it appears Google is kicking things off by offering its Google Nest Audio speaker for its lowest price ever. Until now, the...
Apple Insider
Spotify adds audiobook debacle to Britain's Apple App Store investigation
Apple stopped Spotify from circumventing its App Store fees for audiobooks, and now, Spotify is allegedly speaking with the British competition watchdog over the incident. Spotify wants to sell audiobooks within its app by sending customers to its website. Apple doesn't allow this for individual goods, though a rule was passed to allow subscription services to link to the external subscription page.
Apple Insider
Edge Full Kit review: An iPhone mount for your MacBook Pro
The Edge Full Kit lets you mount your phone to your notebook, computer, or tablet, and could potentially help you multitask better between your hardware and your iPhone. The kit ships with three accessories inside - a mount, a light, and a universal wireless charger. All of these components work together to give you the best home kit experience it has to offer.
techunwrapped.com
These are the smart devices that should not be missing at home
Home automation is increasingly present in homes around the world, often even without us thinking of any device as home automation. The help that this can give us extends to practically any area of our homes, and helps us to have an efficient house in many areas such as electricity consumption, health, leisure and productivity. Therefore, it may be a good time to start home automation, and for this we are going to show you home automation devices that cannot be missing in your home.
techunwrapped.com
These 3 devices will help you save on your electricity bill
The smart devices we can control them from the mobile even without having to be at home. But beyond this possibility, they also help us automate tasks, optimize resources and even save energy. This is precisely what the 3 devices that we are going to show allow, in addition to other functionalities.
knowtechie.com
How to connect Echo and Echo Dot to WiFi (with or without Alexa app)?
By now, it’s common knowledge that Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, require a WiFi connection to work. Without access to the internet, these devices can’t perform their many functions, such as streaming music, checking the weather, adding items to a shopping list, and much more.
Google Home will let you share control with household routines
Big things are happening in Google's smart home ecosystem, starting with a revamped user interface for the Home app, which is still in the preview phase. Ahead of its widespread rollout, we saw the app extend the convenience of device triggers to some users last week. That feature is now making its way to even more Google Home users, alongside a new option for household routines.
Apple Insider
From X10 to Matter: The smart home evolves again
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new standard Matter will enable easy, secure communication between smart home brands and devices — and existing devices may be able to be updated to support it. Although we are still in...
The best smart thermostats of 2022
A smart thermostat can give you remote control over your heating and air conditioning, making sure your home is as cool or toasty as you like when you get home from work or wherever else, and a great one can monitor environmental conditions and your own preferences over time, adjust your systems to keep you comfortable and save you money.
This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying
Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
Apple Insider
Google patches seventh zero-day exploit in Chrome in 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A critical Google Chrome update for theMac and Windows desktop browsers is available that addresses an actively exploited vulnerability. Chrome users should update to version 107.0.5304.87 for Mac and version 107.0.5304.87/.88 for Windows as...
Digital Trends
Which Amazon Echo should you buy?
If you’re a fan of Alexa’s gentle tones and like using voice commands around your home — including setting up smart routines or enabling Alexa Guard for some extra safety while you’re away — then you may be thinking about getting an Amazon Echo smart speaker. Or maybe you want to give an Amazon Show to a family member or friend to make it easier to communicate with them. But what should you get?
Apple Insider
Ikea's Matter hub, VOCOlinc floor lamp review, & more on HomeKit Insider
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of theHomekit Insider podcast, your hosts talk about the new Matter hub from Ikea, review the VOCOlinc floor lamp, and much more. After being announced earlier this year, the Ikea...
Cult of Mac
Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories
Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
Apple Insider
Matter may not be a HomeKit hero — at least at first
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The organizational body behind Matter has promised that the new standard will be the great unifier of smart homes. While it is absolutely the beginning of something great, it won't mean a lot forHomeKit users out of the gate.
Google Home is getting a web portal for all your Nest Cam and Doorbell video feeds
One important aspect about modern consumer technology is the ability to do what you want from where you want whenever you want. But when it came to controlling your smart home appliances through Google Home, users have had to rely on the mobile app for the longest time. Not anymore with the latest announcement from the company.
Apple Insider
Deals: $354 off M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch 32GB RAM, plus $70 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In stock and ready to ship, this best-of-the-webMacBook Pro deal knocks $354 off a top-selling configuration in addition to $70 off three years of AppleCare. The $354 cash discount is valid with promo code...
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
