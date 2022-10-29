Read full article on original website
War and peace collide in Ukraine's recaptured ruins
The two Ukrainian women sat laughing on a sunny bench during a day-long lull in Russian shelling and argued about what it feels like to be in a war. But months of suffering have had the exact opposite effect on the two women on the bench.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 16,000 homes in Kyiv region still without power; Poland to build Kaliningrad border razor-wire fence – live
Stabilisation shutdowns as repairs enter third day after Russian bombardment; Poland announces border wall citing security concerns over Russian exclave
North Korea fires 17 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 17 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment".
