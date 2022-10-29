ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

War and peace collide in Ukraine's recaptured ruins

The two Ukrainian women sat laughing on a sunny bench during a day-long lull in Russian shelling and argued about what it feels like to be in a war. But months of suffering have had the exact opposite effect on the two women on the bench.
AFP

N. Korea fires 17 missiles, one close to S. Korea

North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korea's waters in what President Yoon Suk-yeol said was "effectively a territorial invasion". "President Yoon pointed out today that North Korea's provocation is an effective territorial invasion by a missile," his office said in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE

