montereycountyweekly.com
Maligne wants to fit in, but it can't stop being one of the finest restaurants in the county.
Onion rings may not say everything about Maligne. In presentation and flavor, however, they tell a pretty close story. They are beyond compare—what one always anticipates when ordering onion rings, but never quite receives. The shell cracks, mellow and malty. The onion snaps, with a sweep rasp. A remoulade deserving of a more evocative name plays along with a cunning, grassy nip.
Dog meets friendly whale on whale watching excursion in Monterey
An adolescent Australian shepherd got a once-in-a-lifetime experience to come snout to snout with a friendly whale Monday afternoon. The dog, aptly named Skipper, was riding aboard a whale excursion vessel in Monterey Bay. The boat was in neutral and at a complete stop when a pair of friendly whales came within inches of the […]
KSBW.com
Artist volunteers time to paint new mural at Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas held its annual harvest festival on Saturday to raise money for supplies and field trips. On the same day, they had a special surprise. A local artist, Edgar Reynoso, stopped by to paint a new mural for the school. He...
montereycountyweekly.com
Behind the scenes with the men and women who bring Monterey some of the best seafood in the world.
Daniel Dreifuss here to share the cover story in this week’s print edition of the Weekly, told mostly through photos. I have lived close to the ocean for most of my life, and I’m a pescatarian, so seafood is a big part of my diet. I also love fishing. After living in Monterey for over a year now, I wanted to see the inner workings of the commercial fishing industry and what it takes to catch the delicious seafood that comes from the bay.
KSBW.com
Crowds flock to downtown Santa Cruz for spooky Halloween celebrations
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — From witches to spooky creatures, people got creative and went all out this Halloween in downtown Santa Cruz. Every year, streets downtown are closed off to cars and open for foot traffic. Earlier in the day, families roamed around with their little ones and when...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Pajaro Valley Teacher to Run in NYC Marathon
Jennifer “Jenni” Newton, 27, a teacher with the Pajaro Valley Unified School District, is training to run the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. That’s 26.2 miles. What makes her effort especially ambitious is that she found out last year that she has type...
KSBW.com
Thousands turn out to trick-or-treat in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Pacific Grove were a sea of costume-clad little ones Saturday morning for the annual daylight trick-or-treat event. The family-friendly event is hosted by the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove. More than 65 businesses participated in handing out candy and treats to children.
cohaitungchi.com
Best Hikes in Santa Cruz, California | Trails in Mountains and Ranches
From awe-inspiring trails through ancient redwoods to breathtaking coastal hikes, here is a selection of some of the best hikes in Santa Cruz for your next trekking adventure. As the birthplace of mainland surfing in the US, Santa Cruz is known for being the home of surf culture, with few able to resist the allure of the beaches.
KSBW.com
10,000 people came out for Halloween in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police say at its peak, 10,000 people were in the city for Halloween and they said due to a high police presence, there were no serious violent incidents. In comparison to 2021, the estimated crowd size was higher, while citations and arrests were...
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Programs Coordinator (Bilingual) at Santa Cruz Community Health. Director of Memberships, Marketing and Events at Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce. Relationship Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank. Sales Associate at Sock...
Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON NOV. 1, 2022 AT 6:09 PM: Monterey County Sheriff's Office told KION that they have lifted the lockdown at Alvarez High School. Nobody at the school was hurt or injured. Original Story Our reporter at the scene has said that Alvarez High School is on lockdown due to an active The post Alvarez High School lifts lockdown after active incident at the school appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas native appointed to magistrate judgeship
SAN FRANCISCO — Salinas native Lisa Cisneros was appointed to be a magistrate judge for the Northern District of California. Before the appointment, Cisneros worked as a Deputy Attorney General in the Civil Rights Enforcement Section of the California Department of Justice. Raised in Salinas, Cisneros graduated from Brown...
Man attacked by shark in Otter Point speaks out after Experience.
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE NOV. 1 2022 at 5:30 p.m. -- “I think he had his mouth open and was expecting me to be a soft seal,” shark attack survivor Jim Affinito said. “So he hit me with his nose but then the board's kind of unyielding flat surface hit him in his nose. The post Man attacked by shark in Otter Point speaks out after Experience. appeared first on KION546.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KSBW.com
People return to work at Monterey County administration building after bomb threat
SALINAS, Calif. — People returned to work after a bomb threat shut down the Monterey County administration building on Tuesday. The building on west Alisal Street in Salinas was first evacuated Tuesday morning after the Sheriff's office said someone called in a bomb threat. The Monterey County Sheriff's Bomb...
Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
sftimes.com
Minor arrested for allegedly making threats on Santa Cruz school
A minor who allegedly made online threats against a school in Santa Cruz has been arrested Monday. According to the Santa Cruz Police Department, a staff member from the school found an online threat and called SCPH. A shelter-in-place was made for caution. Officers were also sent to the campus.
Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity
SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV): Salinas Union High School District shared with KION that the Salinas Adult School has lifted the lockdown of their campus after they got a report of shots fired near the campus. The district said the police activity was off campus and nobody was injured on campus. CHP said that someone at the The post Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity appeared first on KION546.
Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested four known gang members in city limits Sunday night around 11 p.m. Police said they stopped a car near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver, David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad, was driving drunk with a suspended license. In the The post Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found appeared first on KION546.
