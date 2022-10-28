Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has come and gone, yet it's still managing to keep serving up meals. You see, the state fair always ended up with a lot of leftover food. So, for several years, now, it's donated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to food pantries.
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
fortworthreport.org
Redistricting is splitting their neighborhood in half. A neighborhood association may be a solution to staying unified.
When Reba Henry first moved to her home in Polytechnic Heights in 1973, she knew every one of her neighbors. Neighbors around East Rosedale Street knew each other and kept everyone informed. Now, 50 years later, those connections have died out and Henry, now 78, thinks it’s time to increase...
Stop by the top neighborhoods around Dallas-Fort Worth for trick-or-treating: report
Times have changed, so, what are the best neighborhoods around Dallas-Fort Worth for trick-or-treating in 2022?
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Dallas Observer
Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great
Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
fortworthreport.org
MADE IN TARRANT: Family-owned business offers safety training, employs firefighters, nurses and veterans
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Former Arlington firefighter Brent Bousquet and his aunt Janet Edwards, a registered nurse at JPS, launched this CPR, AED (defibrillator) and first aid training company together. When?...
theshelbyreport.com
Takis Blue Heat Awarded As Bases 2022 Breakthrough Innovation
Coppell, Texas-based Takis snacks has been named among the 2022 North American Breakthrough Innovation Award winners for its Takis Blue Heat snack. NielsenIQ Bases sifted through thousands of product launches across personal care, diet, nutrition and food to identify winners who navigated a constant state of crisis in the consumer packaged goods market.
Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
New Texas program offers funds for hospitality businesses hit by COVID-19
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More help is on the way for the many small businesses in the hospitality industry still struggling to recover from COVID-19's economic impact."I know too many people that just couldn't hold their breath long enough... and just sunk with the ship," says Mark Maguire. Maguire owns several restaurants in Dallas and knows firsthand how hospitality-based businesses have struggled during and after the pandemic."Food costs are absolutely out of control," says Brandon Luke at "Smithy on Henderson" in Dallas, "and then you have all of the issues with product availability and costs just keep going this way," as he...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
fortworthinc.com
Wallbox Opens First North American Factory in Arlington
Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric-vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, last week formally opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington. Designed to produce more than 250,000 units in 2022 and more than one million in 2030, the 130,000-square-foot factory on Forum Drive in the Great...
keranews.org
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues. Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again."It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the...
North Texas stores celebrate interest in $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Lottery retailers in North Texas are seeing more interest in Powerball with Monday’s jackpot estimated at $1 billion a few hours before the drawing.
This Fort Worth haunted house is one of the best in the country
Using old machinery from when the building was a meatpacking plant, this abandoned building in Fort Worth has a rep for being one of the best haunted houses in the country.
advocatemag.com
Hotel from hell: Could converting extended-stay property to apartments be one way to tamp down criminal activity?
Photo by Christina Hughes Babb. Art by Jessica Turner. A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex if the Dallas City Council approves the owner’s rezoning request. The more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier...
Oak Cliff residents concerned about plan to house homeless at former hospital
In Oak Cliff, people are upset with plans to turn a former hospital into a homeless shelter â€¦ and they let city officials know during a community meeting last night. Many say they feel like it’s a threat to the community.
Burglars Ransack Texas Shoe Store In Hopes Of Big Score But Get Bamboozled
Talk about instant karma.
Comments / 1