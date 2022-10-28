ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas has come and gone, yet it's still managing to keep serving up meals. You see, the state fair always ended up with a lot of leftover food. So, for several years, now, it's donated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to food pantries.
Coach brings designer bags, purses to Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth

The Coach store opened at Tanger Outlets on Oct. 20 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Coach opened a store Oct. 20 at Tanger Outlets at 15853 N. Freeway, Ste. 1050, Fort Worth. Coach offers designer purses, handbags, leather goods, footwear, outerwear and watches, according to the company website. This is the company's fourth outlet location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, joining Grand Prairie, Allen and Plano. 682-363-1298. www.coach.com.
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas

Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great

Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
Takis Blue Heat Awarded As Bases 2022 Breakthrough Innovation

Coppell, Texas-based Takis snacks has been named among the 2022 North American Breakthrough Innovation Award winners for its Takis Blue Heat snack. NielsenIQ Bases sifted through thousands of product launches across personal care, diet, nutrition and food to identify winners who navigated a constant state of crisis in the consumer packaged goods market.
Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
New Texas program offers funds for hospitality businesses hit by COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — More help is on the way for the many small businesses in the hospitality industry still struggling to recover from COVID-19's economic impact."I know too many people that just couldn't hold their breath long enough... and just sunk with the ship," says Mark Maguire. Maguire owns several restaurants in Dallas and knows firsthand how hospitality-based businesses have struggled during and after the pandemic."Food costs are absolutely out of control," says Brandon Luke at "Smithy on Henderson" in Dallas, "and then you have all of the issues with product availability and costs just keep going this way," as he...
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
Wallbox Opens First North American Factory in Arlington

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric-vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, last week formally opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington. Designed to produce more than 250,000 units in 2022 and more than one million in 2030, the 130,000-square-foot factory on Forum Drive in the Great...
City of Fort Worth leaders urge Forest Park mini-train operator to reinstate service

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Since the late 50s, people have enjoyed riding the green and yellow Forest Park Miniature Train by the Fort Worth Zoo.The five-mile round trip begins in Forest Park, crosses the Trinity River and enters Trinity Park. The train turns around near the Lancaster Bridge, then returns to its starting point on Colonial Parkway.But that tradition halted in March of 2022, when the little engine that could, just couldn't anymore due to equipment issues. Now city officials are taking steps to ensure the beloved miniature train will chug once again."It's our sincere hope that the contractor will return the...
