New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Montclair athletic director accepts job in Pennsylvania
Montclair High School Athletic Director Patrick Scarpello has accepted a job in a Pennsylvania school district. Scarpello will be the athletic director for the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania. His appointment was approved by the New Hope-Solebury School Board at its Oct. 27 meeting. The board meeting agenda shows Scarpello’s start date as “to be decided.” His salary will be $105,000 plus benefits.
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Zach Perron’s goal from inside the 18 in the game’s 44th minute was the difference as sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded and No. 7 Newark East Side, 1-0, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinals at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark.
unionnewsdaily.com
Golf Classic provides $100,000 of support to St. Joseph Social Service Center
FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank is supporting St. Joseph Social Service Center by raising $100,000 at its 34th annual Golf Classic to benefit the nonprofit. Every year, St. Joseph Social Service Center serves more than 2,500 children and adults in need, including those who are homeless, throughout Elizabeth and the surrounding communities.
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
Arbitrator rules Joseph Putrino must be reinstated as Renaissance principal
An arbitrator has ruled that former Renaissance at Rand Principal Joseph Putrino must be reinstated in that post, Putrino’s lawyer told Montclair Local. Tenure charges were filed by the Montclair school district against Putrino, who was placed on administrative leave more than two years ago, after he showed a video to staff that some found offensive.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.
The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
unionnewsdaily.com
Parade celebrates 125 years of police service
This slideshow requires JavaScript. CRANFORD, NJ — A little rain proved no obstacle at all for Cranford Police Department, when it celebrated 125 years of service with an anniversary parade on Sunday, Oct. 23. Kicking off at 12:30 p.m., this “driving parade” consisted of emergency vehicles and specialized equipment from local, county, state and federal agencies. The parade route started at Union College and traveled southbound on Springfield Avenue toward downtown Cranford, then turned right onto North Union Avenue, across North Avenue and left into the Walnut Avenue entrance to the train station parking lot, Municipal Lot No. 4.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate
Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
NJ high school teacher gets 2 months jail for stalking student over 2 years
A 61-year-old math teacher has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for stalking a student, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Monday. Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, was sentenced in Morris County Superior Court on Friday as a condition of a three-year probationary term after a jury found him guilty last month.
2 officers shot in Newark in stable condition, suspect still at large
One officer was grazed in the neck and the other was shot in the leg by a gunman who then retreated into a building in Newark.
Two New Jersey police officers shot, officers search door-to-door for suspect
At least two New Jersey police officers have been shot by a gunman, possibly on a roof, according to media reports.
unionnewsdaily.com
Kean University invites local musicians to join new community orchestra
UNION, NJ — The Kean University Music Conservatory has partnered with the New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra to launch a new community music ensemble for Kean students, alumni, high school students and community members. The Kean-NJIO Orchestra began rehearsing this fall and welcomes anyone with orchestral experience to audition to...
East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder
UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
