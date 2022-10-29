ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair athletic director accepts job in Pennsylvania

Montclair High School Athletic Director Patrick Scarpello has accepted a job in a Pennsylvania school district. Scarpello will be the athletic director for the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania. His appointment was approved by the New Hope-Solebury School Board at its Oct. 27 meeting. The board meeting agenda shows Scarpello’s start date as “to be decided.” His salary will be $105,000 plus benefits.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Golf Classic provides $100,000 of support to St. Joseph Social Service Center

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank is supporting St. Joseph Social Service Center by raising $100,000 at its 34th annual Golf Classic to benefit the nonprofit. Every year, St. Joseph Social Service Center serves more than 2,500 children and adults in need, including those who are homeless, throughout Elizabeth and the surrounding communities.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.

The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Parade celebrates 125 years of police service

This slideshow requires JavaScript. CRANFORD, NJ — A little rain proved no obstacle at all for Cranford Police Department, when it celebrated 125 years of service with an anniversary parade on Sunday, Oct. 23. Kicking off at 12:30 p.m., this “driving parade” consisted of emergency vehicles and specialized equipment from local, county, state and federal agencies. The parade route started at Union College and traveled southbound on Springfield Avenue toward downtown Cranford, then turned right onto North Union Avenue, across North Avenue and left into the Walnut Avenue entrance to the train station parking lot, Municipal Lot No. 4.
CRANFORD, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River

Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate

Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
SECAUCUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University invites local musicians to join new community orchestra

UNION, NJ — The Kean University Music Conservatory has partnered with the New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra to launch a new community music ensemble for Kean students, alumni, high school students and community members. The Kean-NJIO Orchestra began rehearsing this fall and welcomes anyone with orchestral experience to audition to...
UNION, NJ
Daily Voice

East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

