This slideshow requires JavaScript. CRANFORD, NJ — A little rain proved no obstacle at all for Cranford Police Department, when it celebrated 125 years of service with an anniversary parade on Sunday, Oct. 23. Kicking off at 12:30 p.m., this “driving parade” consisted of emergency vehicles and specialized equipment from local, county, state and federal agencies. The parade route started at Union College and traveled southbound on Springfield Avenue toward downtown Cranford, then turned right onto North Union Avenue, across North Avenue and left into the Walnut Avenue entrance to the train station parking lot, Municipal Lot No. 4.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO