woodchuck
Navy Times

US launches airstrike to assist Somali forces under attack

The U.S. conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday against al-Shabab, killing two, U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday. According to a statement by AFRICOM, al-Shabab insurgents were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, more than 124 miles north of the country’s capital of Mogadishu. This appears to be the 10th strike by U.S. forces in Somalia in 2022, according to a Long War Journal tracker. That’s compared to 11 such strikes in 2021 and 44 in 2020.
iheart.com

At Least 100 Killed In Two Car Bombings

At least 100 people were killed during two car bombings in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital city, on Saturday (October 29), President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced via the Associated Press. Mohamud, who addressed reporters at the site of the bombings, said 300 people were wounded and that the death toll could rise...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Somalia's leader says at least 100 killed in Saturday attack

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu told journalists...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94

An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
TheDailyBeast

Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
travelnoire.com

Wealthy Russians Are Buying US Visas By Becoming Citizens Of Grenada

Russian citizens who are in opposition to the war in Ukraine have been searching for creative ways to escape Russia with their families. Back in September when Putin announced a partial military mobilization, inactive military personnel who opposed the war wanted to “get out of dodge.” The main reason the Russian president is involuntarily recruiting veterans and ex-military to serve in the war is his depletion of military resources, mainly manpower. Cue United Passport.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies

Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.

