Read full article on original website
woodchuck
3d ago
Great news! Don't expect any American Blackhawks to come in to rescue your 3rd world trash 🗑 country.
Reply
10
Related
Navy Times
US launches airstrike to assist Somali forces under attack
The U.S. conducted an airstrike in Somalia on Sunday against al-Shabab, killing two, U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday. According to a statement by AFRICOM, al-Shabab insurgents were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, more than 124 miles north of the country’s capital of Mogadishu. This appears to be the 10th strike by U.S. forces in Somalia in 2022, according to a Long War Journal tracker. That’s compared to 11 such strikes in 2021 and 44 in 2020.
iheart.com
At Least 100 Killed In Two Car Bombings
At least 100 people were killed during two car bombings in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital city, on Saturday (October 29), President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced via the Associated Press. Mohamud, who addressed reporters at the site of the bombings, said 300 people were wounded and that the death toll could rise...
US orders diplomats’ families to leave Nigeria’s capital
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Thursday ordered the families of U.S. embassy staffers in the Nigerian capital to leave due to heightened fears of a terrorist attack as it repeated a warning for all Americans to reconsider traveling to any part of the country and not to visit Abuja at all.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Somalia's leader says at least 100 killed in Saturday attack
MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — Somalia's president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday's two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a statement at the site of the explosions in Mogadishu told journalists...
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
CNN — White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. “We are concerned that Moscow may...
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a retired project manager from Florida, was arrested for making 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son says.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
Gruesome killing of 12-year-old girl shocks France and sparks far-right backlash
PARIS — The killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic trunk has left France “profoundly shaken” and led to accusations that far-right lawmakers have politicized her death to attack the government's immigration policies. The girl, identified by authorities only as Lola, was...
howafrica.com
Ukraine Claims Elite Guard Has Been Deployed To Moscow To ’Round Up And Arrest Soldiers’ As Putin Fears Coup
Ukraine’s military Intelligence has claimed an elite unit of the Russian military has been deployed to firm up security in Moscow as president Vladimir Putin fears he could be deposed in a coup. Kyiv’s intelligence officials on Sunday, October 9 told local media that Putin’s fearsome ODON unit of...
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94
An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94. According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line
Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
travelnoire.com
Wealthy Russians Are Buying US Visas By Becoming Citizens Of Grenada
Russian citizens who are in opposition to the war in Ukraine have been searching for creative ways to escape Russia with their families. Back in September when Putin announced a partial military mobilization, inactive military personnel who opposed the war wanted to “get out of dodge.” The main reason the Russian president is involuntarily recruiting veterans and ex-military to serve in the war is his depletion of military resources, mainly manpower. Cue United Passport.
Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies
Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.
Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine
Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
US News and World Report
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
Comments / 13