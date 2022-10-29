Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Jefferson Health – New Jersey awarded $375K grant to expand language access
Jefferson Health – New Jersey has been awarded a $375,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health to increase language access services to patients throughout Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties. According to HHS, 26 million people across the U.S. have limited English...
Medical debt is shooting higher in NJ, even if you have health insurance
As the cost of going to the doctor and getting medical treatment continues to rise a new report finds a growing number of New Jersey residents are struggling with significant medical debt. New Jersey Citizen Action, in partnership with the HealthCare Value Hub at Altarum, has issued a report that...
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Tomorrow, Nov. 1
No one pays more than 8.5 percent of their income for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey.Morristown Minute. More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023. 9 in 10 Who Enroll Qualify for Savings; Many Pay $10 a Month or Less for Health Coverage.
Fast Casual
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey
Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in November
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in November, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced Monday morning. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your...
unionnewsdaily.com
Golf Classic provides $100,000 of support to St. Joseph Social Service Center
FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank is supporting St. Joseph Social Service Center by raising $100,000 at its 34th annual Golf Classic to benefit the nonprofit. Every year, St. Joseph Social Service Center serves more than 2,500 children and adults in need, including those who are homeless, throughout Elizabeth and the surrounding communities.
Want to work with weed? NJ’s Stockton University hosting career for the public
GALLOWAY — Job and business opportunities related to marijuana are expected to skyrocket in New Jersey as the state expands its legal adult-use market. Stockton University is putting those opportunities on display Tuesday during a seven-hour career fair and business expo, in partnership with the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association.
N.J. reports 1,025 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate remains near key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,025 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive cases is 1,309 — a 4% increase from a week ago and a 20% decrease from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission was...
Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ
TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NJ flu cases on the rise — How to protect yourself naturally
Cases of the flu almost disappeared in the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This flu season is predicted to be worse than in the last two years. The flu has been around forever and flu vaccines have been promoted heavily in the last decade as the best way to protect yourself.
N.J. reports 768 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate levels off.
New Jersey health officials reported another 768 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death on Monday as the state’s transmission rate levels off. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat
With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
roi-nj.com
N.J. to offer free technical assistance program for cannabis entrepreneurs
The Cannabis Training Academy, a 10-week free program aimed at helping potential cannabis entrepreneurs learn if the cannabis business is right for them, is in the works, according to the New Jersey Business Action Center. The program does not have a start date, but the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission...
Proposed NJ bill would convert vacant properties into homes for veterans
Lawmakers in New Jersey want to ensure homeless veterans have a place to live. A proposed bill would provide grants to nonprofits so they can buy and fix up vacant properties for them.
PhillyBite
What is New Jersey State Bird?
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.
The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
Street team promotes community peace in Trenton
The Trenton Restorative Street Team is focused on curbing violence. A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
trentondaily.com
Utility Bill Assistance Program Available at Trenton Public Library
With the colder months rapidly approaching, keeping your home warm is a priority now more than ever. But for those struggling financially, heating the house is not as simple as flipping a switch. No family should ever have to go cold because of their economic status, which is why the Trenton Public Library and Department of Community Affairs are here to help.
