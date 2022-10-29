ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fast Casual

Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey

Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Golf Classic provides $100,000 of support to St. Joseph Social Service Center

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank is supporting St. Joseph Social Service Center by raising $100,000 at its 34th annual Golf Classic to benefit the nonprofit. Every year, St. Joseph Social Service Center serves more than 2,500 children and adults in need, including those who are homeless, throughout Elizabeth and the surrounding communities.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Enrollment doubled! The 10 fastest-growing school systems in NJ

TRENTON – Compared with 20 years ago, enrollment in New Jersey's public schools is up slightly – though, of course, the experience varies significantly by region and town. Between the 2001-02 and 2021-22 school years, five districts more than doubled their enrollment. Another 11 were up by more than a third. And in all, 110 districts saw growth of more than 10% in that time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

NJ residents warned about ‘tripledemic’ health threat

With everyone spending an increasing amount of time indoors this fall, infectious disease expert Dr. Meg Fisher, who is the New Jersey Acting Deputy Commissioner of Health, says we are beginning to see an uptick in the number of COVID and influenza cases, along with a spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
roi-nj.com

N.J. to offer free technical assistance program for cannabis entrepreneurs

The Cannabis Training Academy, a 10-week free program aimed at helping potential cannabis entrepreneurs learn if the cannabis business is right for them, is in the works, according to the New Jersey Business Action Center. The program does not have a start date, but the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission...
PhillyBite

What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
IOWA STATE
NJ.com

Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.

The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Street team promotes community peace in Trenton

The Trenton Restorative Street Team is focused on curbing violence. A new maternal health center announced for Trenton will also be home to the Trenton Restorative Street Team, a group focused on curbing violence in the community. The team, which was launched last April, is made up of people from the community who have been impacted by violence and street life in some way.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Utility Bill Assistance Program Available at Trenton Public Library

With the colder months rapidly approaching, keeping your home warm is a priority now more than ever. But for those struggling financially, heating the house is not as simple as flipping a switch. No family should ever have to go cold because of their economic status, which is why the Trenton Public Library and Department of Community Affairs are here to help.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy