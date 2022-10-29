ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 police officers shot in Newark; suspect at large

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were in stable condition Tuesday after being wounded in a confrontation with a gunman being sought in connection with another shooting, authorities said. The afternoon shooting occurred outside an apartment building in residential neighborhood about a mile west of Newark Liberty...
