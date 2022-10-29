BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO