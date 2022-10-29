Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S Texas Avenue near the Mall at Millenia at 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a man in his 20s who had been shot.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed outside 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said the man was in his 20s.
WESH
Man accused of ramming car into ex-wife’s Orange County home
SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — A man is charged with seven counts of attempted murder after deputies say he rammed his car into an Orange County home. The seven people inside the small south Apopka home, including small children, made it out safely but now the family is left dealing with the trauma of what happened and where they go from here.
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
Neighbors say argument over gambling may have led up to deadly Winter Garden shooting
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Neighbors in Winter Garden say an argument over gambling may have led to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning. Winter Garden police said they found Jermaine Anthony Moultrie lying in front of his home, shot. They believed the suspect, Jerell Lightbourne, was in the house next door. But after an hourslong standoff, police found that home to be empty.
Woman closing up Daytona Beach shop shot by suspects in Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police say two men in white Halloween masks shot a woman as she and a security guard were closing up a business where she worked in Daytona Beach Sunday morning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It happened at The Hotspot, an internet...
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
WESH
Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
WESH
Police: Man turns himself in after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon has turned himself in on charges of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Winter Garden. It happened early Saturday morning and neighbors were nervous to see the SWAT team show up. Winter Garden police say around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed in Winter Garden neighborhood
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Police are investigating a man's death early Saturday on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. They arrived to the area to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. FOX 35 talked with a neighbor who was home at the time, and says she heard the shots.
Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
click orlando
Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
WESH
20-year-old killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike in Saint Cloud. Officials say a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a tractor-trailer collided. The Toyota driver, a 20-year-old...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman charged with DUI with children in back seat
A Leesburg woman with two children in her car was arrested after other motorists called 911 to report she was driving recklessly along Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of 1006 Nebraska St., was charged with DUI and two counts of child neglect. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over in Fruitland Park on Sunday afternoon after two calls came in reporting a vehicle crossing the double yellow multiple times and swerving into the grass and oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office report.
mynews13.com
Orlando Police introduce additional safety measures for Halloween night
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police boosted security measures in downtown Orlando for Halloween. While officials with the Orlando Police Department wouldn't release specifics about their Halloween night safety precautions, they said that they have safety measures that are both visible and not visible. What You Need To Know. Orlando...
Comments / 0