Read full article on original website
Chez Man
2d ago
I shower twice a day. Heavy, physical job requires a shower before bed and since I tend to sweat at night I shower in the morning also-----helps me wake up too.
Reply(1)
9
Lloyd Christensen
2d ago
I find it helpful to shower on memorial day and again on labor day. I'm conserving water and helping the environment
Reply
6
Edmond Ventura
2d ago
I don’t care if you dig trenches all day or if you work in an air conditioned office. Everyone sweats in the crotch. Unless you’re using a bidet every time, you should shower daily
Reply
2
Related
'Common' things that happen in other countries that would simply terrify Americans
Talk about a different perspective.
Mind-blowing illusion uses ‘brain hack’ to totally fool your eyes
THIS optical illusion is sure to put your head in a spin. It presents two rotating rings made up of six, egg-shaped dots. The rings appear to be moving at different speeds. They are, however, both spinning at the same rate. The illusion was posted to Twitter on October 8...
BuzzFeed
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts
One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
12 things every American has in their house, according to non-Americans
“This is the most wholesome I've felt about my country in a while.”
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
Tyla
Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people
A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid while you're staying with a friend or family member.
Woman adopted at age 4 finds biological dad, learns he kept sonogram photo of her from 18 years ago
Although Tiegan Boyens had a lovely childhood with her adoptive mothers, she always wondered about her father.
Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded
At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
What Time You Should Stop Drinking Before Bed
Whether you hate getting up to pee in the middle of the night or you just can't kill your afternoon caffeine buzz, here's when to call it quits.
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned as expert refuses to value item for very personal reason
ANTIQUES Roadshow expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refused to value two hot combs his visitors presented him with on the latest episode of the BBC programme. The popular show returned to BBC One on Sunday afternoon and it was filmed in Clissold Park, in London. Viewers saw antiques expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refuse...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
This 1940s wartime photo is ‘proof’ of time travel, say conspiracy nuts… can you spot why?
CONSPIRACY theorists are convinced that a bizarre feature in a photograph from the 1940s is proof that time travel is real. The snap taken in 1943 in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik shows a crowd of locals and GIs from World War Two walking along a pavement. But the picture has...
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Both gaslighters and those who get gaslit will recognize these phrases. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY. Chances are either you’ve been a victim of gaslighting or you are somebody who uses gaslighting tactics on others.
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1016M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 29