On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne will perform at the Diamond Center as part of Ladies Night 2023, presented by Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment. Beginning on Friday tickets will be available for purchase. Tickets go on sale on November 4 at 10 a.m. through Etix and the Desert Diamond Casino Box Office. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Anyone displaying COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or recently exposed to a COVID-19 patient is advised to stay at home.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO