Read full article on original website
Related
Why Kyle Hendricks Biggest Name for Cubs in Free Agency
Why Kyle Hendricks biggest name for Cubs in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Long before the season ended, the Cubs began discussing names of free agent pitchers they might be able to add to a rotation mix that put together one of the more impressive second halves in the majors this year.
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
Pedro Grifol
The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager. The White Sox’ managerial search is ongoing, but two candidates who interviewed have reportedly impressed: the Astros’ Joe Espada and the Royals’ Pedro Grifol.
Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto Wins Gold Glove Award for Second Time
J.T. Realmuto wins second Gold Glove Award after elite defensive season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. J.T. Realmuto had an elite defensive season behind the plate and was honored Tuesday with the second Gold Glove Award of his career. Realmuto beat out Travis d'Arnaud of the Braves and Tomas...
Philly BBQ, Pizza Spot Shut Down Astros' World Series Catering Request
Popular Philly eateries shut down Astros catering requests originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town.
Ethan Katz Expected to Return as Pitching Coach, Others Not Asked
Ethan Katz expected to return as pitching coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to remain with the team in light of the club hiring Pedro Grifol as manager, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien. However, a "number of White Sox...
Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core
Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
How Jason Heyward's Influence All Over Cubs' Ian Happ's Gold Glove
How Heyward’s influence all over Ian Happ’s Gold Glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the first 65 years of MLB awarding Gold Gloves (1957-2021) a Cubs outfielder took home the honor on just five occasions. Jason Heyward was responsible for two of those, winning the award...
Ian Happ in Exclusive Company in Cubs History With Gold Glove Honor
Happ in exclusive company in Cubs history with Gold Glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As a shortstop who was “obsessed” with watching Omar Vizquel defensive highlights, Ian Happ dreamed during his youth of winning a Gold Glove in the big leagues one day. So, what would...
World Series: Tied 1-All, Astros-Phils Resume After Rainout
The Phillie Phanatic, Dr. J and Mike Schmidt are ready — as are the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies — to hit the field at the World Series after a rainout. Game 3 was postponed Monday night with the teams tied 1-all, the washout at Citizens Bank Park pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back by a day.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0