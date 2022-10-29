ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

Why Kyle Hendricks Biggest Name for Cubs in Free Agency

Why Kyle Hendricks biggest name for Cubs in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Long before the season ended, the Cubs began discussing names of free agent pitchers they might be able to add to a rotation mix that put together one of the more impressive second halves in the majors this year.
Pedro Grifol

The White Sox are expected to hire Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager. The White Sox’ managerial search is ongoing, but two candidates who interviewed have reportedly impressed: the Astros’ Joe Espada and the Royals’ Pedro Grifol.
Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core

Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
World Series: Tied 1-All, Astros-Phils Resume After Rainout

The Phillie Phanatic, Dr. J and Mike Schmidt are ready — as are the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies — to hit the field at the World Series after a rainout. Game 3 was postponed Monday night with the teams tied 1-all, the washout at Citizens Bank Park pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back by a day.
