ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

OKC Non-Profit Cleans Up After Vandal Smashes Door

An Oklahoma City non-profit is recovering after a vandal smashed their front door. The executive director of Calm Waters said someone smashed the front door with a piece of concrete just before midnight Friday. Security cameras captured the moment an unknown person flung the concrete through the glass and walked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

After four years, Amazon closes one delivery center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — After four years, Amazon has closed down one of its delivery centers in Oklahoma City. The area off the 400 block of Hefner Road was once the site of an Amazon delivery center. The right side of the building is now vacant after the retail giant closed the 60,000-square-foot facility back in August.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

UCO launches on-campus, food recovery program to help reduce food waste

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Central Oklahoma recently launched an on-campus food recovery program to help reduce food waste and provide meals to the UCO community. The Broncho Bites program is a food recovery program that reduces food waste and provides meals to the UCO community. Left...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
newmillernews.com

OKC Animal Shelter is overcrowded

The Oklahoma City animal shelter is well over capacity. The animal caretakers at the Oklahoma City shelter have posted the news on fox 25 news about how the shelter has become overcrowded. This overcrowded could lead to the animals getting a disease from being so close to one another. According...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
News On 6

8 People Arrested In Connection To Illegal Casino In Oklahoma City

An illegal casino in Oklahoma City’s Asian District was shut down by police over the weekend thanks to tips from the community. Oklahoma City Police Department’s Vice Unit arrested eight people inside the building near Northwest 23rd Street and North Classen Boulevard. Drivers may have likely passed the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KXII) - A $2 million winning ticket that was sold in Oklahoma City was claimed Tuesday at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. According to a press release the Powerball ticket was purchased by Ronald, of Oklahoma City, at Homeland located at 7001 N.W. 122nd Street. The press...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy