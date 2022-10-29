Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
News On 6
OKC Non-Profit Cleans Up After Vandal Smashes Door
An Oklahoma City non-profit is recovering after a vandal smashed their front door. The executive director of Calm Waters said someone smashed the front door with a piece of concrete just before midnight Friday. Security cameras captured the moment an unknown person flung the concrete through the glass and walked...
‘I don’t know anymore,’ Family escapes fire but loses their dog in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City family feels lucky to be alive after escaping a fire Monday morning.
KOCO
Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
KOCO
After four years, Amazon closes one delivery center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — After four years, Amazon has closed down one of its delivery centers in Oklahoma City. The area off the 400 block of Hefner Road was once the site of an Amazon delivery center. The right side of the building is now vacant after the retail giant closed the 60,000-square-foot facility back in August.
okcfox.com
UCO launches on-campus, food recovery program to help reduce food waste
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Central Oklahoma recently launched an on-campus food recovery program to help reduce food waste and provide meals to the UCO community. The Broncho Bites program is a food recovery program that reduces food waste and provides meals to the UCO community. Left...
News On 6
Power Restored In SW Oklahoma City
UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: OG&E says power has been restored. Nearly 22,000 OG&E customers are without power in the metro area Tuesday night. OG&E said this is a circuit outage that it is working on. There are crews working to locate the outage, then they will start to get power restored, OG&E said.
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66
There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
newmillernews.com
OKC Animal Shelter is overcrowded
The Oklahoma City animal shelter is well over capacity. The animal caretakers at the Oklahoma City shelter have posted the news on fox 25 news about how the shelter has become overcrowded. This overcrowded could lead to the animals getting a disease from being so close to one another. According...
Tribal, local leaders break ground on OKC indoor resort, waterpark
Oklahoma City is one step closer to becoming home to a $400 million resort and indoor waterpark.
OKC’s old Union Station holds ghost tours all October long
On select evenings all month, park rangers have been willing to stay a little late to tell the station's colorful history, and to relate a few stories that fall outside the facts etched in limestone.
KOCO
WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
KOCO
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Oklahoma?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
KOCO
Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
Oklahoma City Police Department reminding families of Halloween Safety Tips
With thousands of kids out on the streets for Halloween Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department wants to make sure you and your children are safe while trick-or-treating.
Oklahoma Lottery says $2M winning ticket bought in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Check those tickets! The Oklahoma Lottery said it’s looking for a $2-million winner in the state. The winning ticket was drawn Monday night, and purchased at a Homeland grocery store in Oklahoma City. No tickets sold matched all six Powerball numbers in Monday night’s...
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
News On 6
8 People Arrested In Connection To Illegal Casino In Oklahoma City
An illegal casino in Oklahoma City’s Asian District was shut down by police over the weekend thanks to tips from the community. Oklahoma City Police Department’s Vice Unit arrested eight people inside the building near Northwest 23rd Street and North Classen Boulevard. Drivers may have likely passed the...
KXII.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KXII) - A $2 million winning ticket that was sold in Oklahoma City was claimed Tuesday at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. According to a press release the Powerball ticket was purchased by Ronald, of Oklahoma City, at Homeland located at 7001 N.W. 122nd Street. The press...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police: 2 Injured In Overnight Shooting
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man and woman who are experiencing homelessness were shot on Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. near I-44 and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say they currently believe that the victims were targeted. Both victims are expected...
KOCO
Babies in Oklahoma hospital's NICU dress up as holiday favorites for Halloween
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of favorite characters from Disney movies headlined adorable pictures of NICU babies in their Halloween costumes. Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City posted pictures of babies in the NICU in their Halloween costumes. Among the costumes were the Sanderson Sisters from the "Hocus Pocus" movies, a pumpkin and a bee.
