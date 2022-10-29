Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield pursuit, 4 teens arrested: 'Almost smoked you guys'
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Video shows the pursuit that led to four teens being arrested in Greenfield. The pursuit started with a call that may sound familiar involving reports of a stolen Kia. Officers were surprised by who they found inside. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, video shows a...
nbc15.com
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
Police: Machesney Park felon arrested for gun, cocaine during traffic stop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Sunday after a loaded gun and cocaine was found in his car during a traffic stop. Officers conducted the stop in the 1600 block of S. Alpine Road around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They located and recovered a loaded handgun […]
Man charged in Middleton coffee shop burglary
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after police said he burglarized a Middleton coffee shop late last week. Ilya Vinogradov, of Middleton, faces felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of theft of movable property. Online records show a Dane County court entered a not guilty plea on the misdemeanor charge...
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Winnebago County Sheriff Dept. and Rockford PD are Both Hiring
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
nbc15.com
Lafayette Co: Woman arrested after rollover crash while intoxicated
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old Platteville woman was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly losing control of her vehicle while driving intoxicated, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office said. Lafayette Co. officials say the woman was going westbound on Truman Road in Belmont Township when she allegedly lost control of...
nbc15.com
DOJ names Dane Co. detective who shot and killed suspect in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials have identified the Dane County Sheriff’s Office detective who shot and killed a suspect in Oregon. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation stated that the fatal shooting occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23 as Dane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Clint Seltzner was searching for a weapons violation suspect, who was believed to be in the 5200 block of County Road CC in Oregon.
WIFR
One arrested in deadly high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A high-speed chase Saturday, that started in Winnebago County, ended in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that killed one person. According to investigators, DeKalb County deputies were called to the area of Twombly Road near the Ogle County line to help the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit. But before they could join the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed - killing a passenger.
nbc15.com
Missing Verona man found
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' sentencing Nov 15-16, he 'plans to appeal'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. He did not address an appeal in court Monday when sentencing was scheduled, but in a letter Friday, he said he intends to do so.
seehafernews.com
Bicyclist Hit By Car In Green County
A 60-year-old bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a car in Green County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says the woman was biking on Haddinger Road in Clarno Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a 16-year-old driving a car. It’s unclear how badly the woman was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash; pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County on Oct. 29. It happened around 9:50 p.m. on CTH N south of CTH U in the Town of Cold Spring. Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that a group of pedestrians were...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two Possible Shooting Victims Reported In Rockford Tonight, Possible Shooting Between Neighbors
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the incident arose from a disturbance that began at a...
WI Criminal Learns Pizza Box Not Best Spot To Hide Stolen Items
Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Rockford, IL Safe? [2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats]
If you are thinking about visiting Rockford, Illinois and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Rockford really is.
Comments / 0