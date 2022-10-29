ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Twitter Reaction: Pitt’s Blowout Loss to North Carolina

Pitt’s loss to North Carolina, the latest in a string of disappointing results this season, has led to an even louder outcry on Twitter. With a 42-24 loss, blowing a second half lead and allowing 28 unanswered points, it was a night that just kept getting worse for Pitt — offensively and defensively.
