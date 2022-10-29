Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Jenson Button doubts Formula 1 return for McLaren driver if he sits out 2023
Ricciardo has seen his already limited options dry up since having his McLaren contract cancelled early and there is currently only one seat remaining for next season, at Haas, who Ricciardo has made it clear he has no interest in. The eight-time race winner now looks set to take a...
Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues
Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
SB Nation
Max Verstappen now has the single-season record for F1 victories
Max Verstappen’s magical 2022 F1 season continued on Sunday, with a win in the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen already secured his second-straight F1 world championship with his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, and his win at last week’s United Grand Prix secured the Constructors’ Cup for Red Bull, breaking an eight-year run of titles for Mercedes.
Max Verstappen accuses Sky Sports of being ‘disrespectful’ after Red Bull boycott
Max Verstappen accused Sky Sports of being “disrespectful” and “living in the past” after Red Bull boycotted the broadcaster at the Mexican Grand Prix.Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to address Sky on Sunday.Their unprecedented stance came a week after Sky Sports’ pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Lewis Hamilton was last year “robbed” of an eighth world championship.It is understood Red Bull have grown increasingly frustrated with Sky’s coverage since the contentious Abu Dhabi finale. Sky Sports declined to comment when contacted by PA.Confronting the subject after he won for a record-breaking...
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton backed to ‘reinvent himself’ after racing
Lewis Hamilton has been backed to “reinvent himself” in a “second or third career” after racing by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a difficult season off the back of controversially missing out on a record eighth title in Abu Dhabi last year.The 37-year-old is yet to win a race in 2022 and is currently fifth in the Driver Standings, with Red Bull and Ferrari producing a quicker car than Mercedes after a change in regulations.While the Silver Arrows are hopeful of being back in the hunt in 2023, Mercedes CEO Wolff praised Hamilton’s “intelligence”...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo has 2023 'plan' amid hope for F1 return | George Russell: We'd like him at Mercedes
Daniel Ricciardo believes a break from Formula 1 will be a "blessing in disguise" and has confirmed he is still talking to "certain teams" about a reserve role in 2023, with George Russell giving his Mercedes endorsement. Since seeing his McLaren contract cancelled in August, Ricciardo has seen his viable...
Verstappen Makes F1 History: Takeaways From Mexico City GP
A tense battle remains piping hot for second in both standings, and an unlikely driver arguably stole the show as he showed flashes of his old form.
Autoweek.com
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Leftovers: Paddock Overcrowding, Hamilton Takes Dig at Alonso
Fans didn't notice, but Formula 1 drivers have had enough with overcrowded conditions in the paddock in Mexico City. That, along with American Logan Sargeant falling just one lap shy of a Super License point lead the day-after leftovers from a busy F1 Mexican Grand Prix. Autoweek rounds up some...
F1 fans go wild for Aussie star Daniel Ricciardo's cheeky hand gesture to rival just before overtaking him during amazing run to finish seventh at the Mexican Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has delighted Formula One fans by proving he's got his swagger back with a cheeky gesture as he staged a series of stunning overtakes at the Mexico Grand Prix. The Honey Badger showed vintage form at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to surge from as far back as 13th...
Red Bull’s self-made headlines take shine off Max Verstappen’s stardust
It’s now there in black and white: the supremacy of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team this season is officially unmatched. The world champion’s cruise to the chequered flag at the Mexico City Grand Prix – his 14th win of the season, Red Bull’s 16th – saw the flying Dutchman break Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for victories in a single season and, with two races to go, there’s every chance Verstappen will add to that tally and in doing so set a likely insurmountable haul for the future.A mammoth achievement, no doubt, even if there are more...
BBC
Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen becomes a truly dominant champion
Max Verstappen says he is not interested in statistics - but he knows enough about them to understand the magnitude of what he achieved in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen's 14th victory of a year that has simply rolled over and surrendered to him and his Red...
Daniel Ricciardo will ‘struggle’ to land top seat in 2024, says ex-F1 world champion
Jenson Button believes that Daniel Ricciardo will “really struggle” to land a seat at a “competitive” F1 team in 2024. The popular Australian was dropped by McLaren a year early, with compatriot and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri replacing him next year.The 33-year-old, who has raced in Formula 1 for eleven-and-a-half seasons, will miss the 2023 season having been unable to land a seat elsewhere. Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, has been heavily linked with a reserve driver role at Mercedes but admitted after Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix that he is still in the dark regarding his future....
ESPN
Record-breaking Max Verstappen already an F1 great at 25
MEXICO CITY -- Dominance by a single driver is common in Formula One, but that doesn't mean it's easy to attain. Many of the greats have enjoyed a season -- or multiple seasons -- of unbeatable form, but the ease with which the victories fall always belies the hard work with which they were achieved.
Charles Leclerc ‘hurt’ by Ferrari performance after weekend to forget in Mexico
Charles Leclerc insists the performance of Ferrari “hurt” after the Scuderia failed to fire over the Mexican Grand Prix weekend. The Monegasque driver finished sixth in Mexico City, a place behind team-mate Carlos Sainz, in an uneventful race for Ferrari in the midfield. Leclerc is now five points behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez with two races to go - Brazil and Abu Dhabi - and has not won a race since the Austrian Grand Prix in early July. Beyond that though, Leclerc was concerned how far off the pace Ferrari were on Sunday, given they finished over a minute...
ESPN
Max Verstappen deserves more recognition, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner
Max Verstappen is enjoying the most dominant of Formula One seasons, but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckons the double world champion still deserves more recognition. The 25-year-old took a record 14th win of the season in Mexico City on Sunday and has now scored more points in a single campaign (416) than anyone ever, breaking Lewis Hamilton's 2019 record of 413.
Yardbarker
“I don’t like the idea of it…” – Lewis Hamilton provides update on Mercedes contract situation
Lewis Hamilton has provided an update on his Mercedes contract situation amid retirement rumours. There was a question mark over Hamilton’s continuation in Formula One after the drama which overshadowed the end to the 2021 season. Hamilton brushed off the FIA’s incompetence, which robbed him of his record eighth...
Comments / 0