ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raheem Morris confident in Leonard Floyd despite lack of production

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGo9K_0irJYLAy00

Leonard Floyd has gotten off to a slow start this season for the Los Angeles Rams as he’s failed to log a sack in the first six games. Even though Floyd has a zero in the sack column, Raheem Morris is still confident in the veteran edge rusher.

“Leonard Floyd, to get him a sack so you can stop talking about it, let’s just cut to the chase. He has to continue to do what he’s done the last couple of weeks and that’s get better and better,” Morris said. “The first week of the season, we all got our butts kicked by Buffalo. The next week, he came in a little gimpy, the following week he looked a little stronger, played a little bit better, got a little bit closer. The next couple of weeks he got a couple hurries, got a couple force-downs, got a couple things really good for us in the pass rush game and now he’s got to get some production. Those things all happen when technique and opportunity meet and he has to have that opportunity to meet and I believe that’ll happen for him sooner rather than later.”

In Floyd’s first two seasons with the Rams, he combined for 20 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. But in the first six games this season, the former first-round pick has yet to record a sack and he only has one tackle for loss.

That being said, it appears that some of his struggles can be accredited to being banged up earlier in the season like Morris mentioned. Teams are also getting the ball out quickly when playing the Rams to avoid having Aaron Donald and the other pass rushers generate consistent pressure.

The Rams have a total of two sacks from their edge rushers this season and they’ve been rumored to be a team that is seeking help in the pass-rush department ahead of the trade deadline. Amid the trade rumors, Morris believes Floyd will hit his stride sooner rather than later.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad, release WR

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks are signing free agent wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) was a former first-round pick by the Vikings in 2016. As a rookie, Treadwell saw just three targets and he never really caught on in Minnesota. After only scoring three touchdowns in four seasons the Vikings let his rookie contract expire. He signed with the Falcons in 2020 and appeared in five games with them that year. He spent last season with the Jaguars, posting a career-high 434 receiving yards in 12 games, but still only managed to score one touchdown.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen: Bills pulled off 'gross' win vs. Packers on prime time

While every win counts the same, the Buffalo Bills escaped Sunday night with a 27-17 win vs. the Green Bay Packers that was much closer than it should have been. Following a great first half that saw the Bills take a 24-7 lead into halftime, Josh Allen’s superb play came to a halt. The QB threw two interceptions which reminded many of 2018 Allen vs. the current MVP caliber play we’ve become accustomed to seeing week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn finalizes new coaching roles for remaining staff

It took nearly 24 hours to have it all sorted out, but Auburn has now finalized its’ new-look coaching staff following the dismissal of Bryan Harsin on Monday. Not only was Harsin let go, but several assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau were dismissed as well. That news left many Auburn fans wondering how the rest of the team would operate with so many coaches leaving ahead of the team’s final four games of the season.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put

Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

From Bradley Chubb to Chase Claypool: How big trade targets fit with their new teams

Tuesday marked the busiest trade deadline day in NFL history, with 12 deals going down on the day before the clock stopped at 4:00 p.m. EST. Of those deals, four have obvious immediate impact for the teams making the trades. The Miami Dolphins adding former Denver Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb to their ranks, the Minnesota Vikings picking up ex-Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in an NFC North swap, the Pittsburgh Steelers getting former Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III for basically an acceptance of Jackson’s salary, and the Steelers also dealing receiver Clade Claypool to the receiver-light Chicago Bears.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updating Dolphins' future draft picks after deadline deals

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made two trades that should help improve their roster for at least the remainder of this season. General manager Chris Grier was able to acquire linebacker Bradley Chubb, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and a future fifth-round pick in two separate trades that cost them three draft selections and running back Chase Edmonds.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sidney Jones is perfect waiver wire target for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals need help at cornerback. The waiver wire might provide said help. Seems simple enough, right? The Bengals oddly decided to sit still at Tuesday’s trade deadline. It was odd not in that the team usually makes use of such things, but odd in that the team is in the Super Bowl window and just lost No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie for the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Axios

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy