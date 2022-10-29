Raheem Morris confident in Leonard Floyd despite lack of production

Leonard Floyd has gotten off to a slow start this season for the Los Angeles Rams as he’s failed to log a sack in the first six games. Even though Floyd has a zero in the sack column, Raheem Morris is still confident in the veteran edge rusher.

“Leonard Floyd, to get him a sack so you can stop talking about it, let’s just cut to the chase. He has to continue to do what he’s done the last couple of weeks and that’s get better and better,” Morris said. “The first week of the season, we all got our butts kicked by Buffalo. The next week, he came in a little gimpy, the following week he looked a little stronger, played a little bit better, got a little bit closer. The next couple of weeks he got a couple hurries, got a couple force-downs, got a couple things really good for us in the pass rush game and now he’s got to get some production. Those things all happen when technique and opportunity meet and he has to have that opportunity to meet and I believe that’ll happen for him sooner rather than later.”

In Floyd’s first two seasons with the Rams, he combined for 20 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. But in the first six games this season, the former first-round pick has yet to record a sack and he only has one tackle for loss.

That being said, it appears that some of his struggles can be accredited to being banged up earlier in the season like Morris mentioned. Teams are also getting the ball out quickly when playing the Rams to avoid having Aaron Donald and the other pass rushers generate consistent pressure.

The Rams have a total of two sacks from their edge rushers this season and they’ve been rumored to be a team that is seeking help in the pass-rush department ahead of the trade deadline. Amid the trade rumors, Morris believes Floyd will hit his stride sooner rather than later.