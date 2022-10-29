Read full article on original website
From Corruption to Deep Dish Pizza what is Illinois known for?
If someone asked you "What is Illinois known for?" what would be your response? That is exactly what one website has tried to figure out with its list of the 23 Things Illinois is Known and Famous For, so let us break down the list and see what they got right.
Trick Or Treaters Rocked To Kiss Tribute Band In IL Neighborhood
The trick-or-treaters in this Loves Park, Illinois neighborhood got a special show on Halloween night with a local Kiss tribute band. Unique Halloween Tradition For Illinois Neighborhood. There are many great holiday traditions in Illinois, especially when it comes to Halloween. If you going to pick the best, then I...
Find The Perfect Christmas Tree At Any Of These Farms In Illinois
Halloween is barely a memory but before you know it Christmas will be here. It's perfectly acceptable to talk about when it's okay to bring out the decor for the season. Some will say it's way too soon while others will argue it's never too early. Some might even pull out the Christmas and decorate it will fall things until it's "acceptable" to bust about holiday cheer.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Illinois
Here's where you can find it.
WIFR
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
Illinois’s Most Popular Comfort Food Is Perfect For This Weather
Every state has their favorite comfort food and Illinois's is definitely a cozy favorite. This week in the QC, highs are in the 50's & 60's, and lows are in the 30's & 40's. We've hit the time of the year when I'm just not going anywhere after I get home. It's dark and cold and it's pajamas and Netflix time. Next Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we lose an hour of daylight (which might be the last time we have to deal with this).
Illinois May Find These Thanksgiving Groceries In Short Supply
Given the way the last couple of years have played out, I'm sure that no one reading this will be truly surprised to learn that some of the items we've grown used to having on our Thanksgiving Day tables may be unavailable this year, and if they are available, they'll be a lot more expensive than the last time we bought them.
We’re Not Sure We Believe Illinois is One of the Least Stressed States…
Are you stressed out right now? It's completely, totally, 100% possible. Yet somehow, Illinois is one of the least stressed states. I'm all here for a study, but I am very shocked to read this one from the addition specialists at Diamond Rehab Thailand... Illinois is the third least stressed state?
One Illinois Farmers Market Is Extending Its Season By Bringing the Fun Indoors
Every summer and early Fall most Illinois residents spend a lot of time at farmers' markets, then cold weather hits and all the fun is over. If you're already feeling withdrawals without farm-fresh products, I think you'll really enjoy what I am about to share with you. Edgebrook in Rockford...
Illinois’ history of witchcraft and sorcery
(WTVO) — Halloween is Monday, meaning that many kids will be out and about trick-or-treating dressed up as witches or sorceresses. While they might just be dressing up in these magical outfits, Illinois actually has a long history of witchcraft and sorcery. From a school of witchery to folktales about witches throughout history, Illinois is […]
advantagenews.com
Illinois has a brain drain problem
A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
Popular Charity Frozen Turkey Bowling Tournament Is Coming To WI
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Thanksgiving and help out a great cause simultaneously, this charity frozen turkey bowling tournament in Wisconsin is perfect for you. Only In Wisconsin. When I say "only in Wisconsin," I don't mean it in a mean-spirited way. I think of it...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the status
If you see mail arrive from the Illinois Comptroller, don't throw it out. It could be your tax rebate. (CHICAGO) Checks began rolling out to Illinois and Chicago residents starting September 12th. However, officials say it could take up to 8 weeks to distribute them to everyone.
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
Illinois’ Only Dark Sky Park Is Ready to Delight You With Beautiful Nighttime Sights
For many people sitting in a cozy chair on a cloudless night staring at the stars is a great way to unwind and relax, but I never knew until today that there are actual parks made for doing that too. Have you heard of a Dark Sky Park before, and did you know Illinois is home to one of the best in the world? (My mind is kinda blown right now).
Spend A Cozy Wrigleyville Night In This Airbnb
This is a lovely Wrigleyville Airbnb, just blocks from the historic ballpark, that would be absolutely perfect for a bachelor party weekend. There's one slight problem. It comes in at $3,000 a night (two night minimum) and that's before you factor in cleaning and service fees. After you and the boys clear out Sunday morning, someone's credit card will be charged a whopping $7,246.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
