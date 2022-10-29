ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“No tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech” Nets issue statement on Kyrie Irving’s apparent support of antisemitic film

By Rutuja Suryawanshi
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 34

Jeremy
3d ago

People, INCLUDING KYRIE, are allowed to have opinions! Jewish is a religion. Why does one type of white people get extra protection of opinions? Do Irish or Norwegian people get extra protection? Having a difference of opinion on who are the decedents of Israel/Palestine is definitely debatable. It only makes sense to me that a darker complexion of people came from that area of Earth. It happens to be very sunny ☀️ in that area. Let’s stop acting like it’s always “Hate Speech” to bring up ancient history and act like we have history all figured out.

Irish Attitude
3d ago

Just another way to bash this man, if it ain’t the vaccine story, they will come up with something.

Candice Riley
3d ago

Why do we care about this man. He is a basketball player. He is obviously insensitive to anyone but himself. Not a team player in our World. Peace Train baby . Get on board

