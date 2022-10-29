‘Rent free’: Fernando Alonso faces the fury of F1 Twitter after claiming Max Verstappen’s titles are ‘more valuable’ than Lewis Hamilton’s titles

If you took away that, along with the 55,000-seat stadium area and dramatic podium, we have to concede that the racing has not been especially good at this track of late. In fact, the top three finishers of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez were identical to last year with very similar and unexciting gaps. To further underline that, Ferrari were once again a distant fifth and sixth, albeit with Sainz ahead of Leclerc this time.

21 HOURS AGO