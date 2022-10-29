ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Rent free’: Fernando Alonso faces the fury of F1 Twitter after claiming Max Verstappen’s titles are ‘more valuable’ than Lewis Hamilton’s titles

By Aniket Tripathi
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Robert Stebbins
3d ago

point taken! l believe Hamilton to be one of the best,although he has ALWAYS had the BEST car with ALL his championships! Never had to fight it out with an inferior raceway. NOW that Red Bull has the edge, he won't push as hard and develope the car to the edge!

Reply(3)
2
Pinnacle man
3d ago

Lewis is the champion of the fastest car with a team willing to force their other driver to let Lewis pass for the win

Reply
2
Related
SkySports

Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
The Independent

Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues

Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
SB Nation

Max Verstappen now has the single-season record for F1 victories

Max Verstappen’s magical 2022 F1 season continued on Sunday, with a win in the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen already secured his second-straight F1 world championship with his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, and his win at last week’s United Grand Prix secured the Constructors’ Cup for Red Bull, breaking an eight-year run of titles for Mercedes.
SkySports

Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen reaches new level of F1 dominance as Red Bull oust Mercedes in Mexico

If you took away that, along with the 55,000-seat stadium area and dramatic podium, we have to concede that the racing has not been especially good at this track of late. In fact, the top three finishers of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez were identical to last year with very similar and unexciting gaps. To further underline that, Ferrari were once again a distant fifth and sixth, albeit with Sainz ahead of Leclerc this time.
BBC

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen becomes a truly dominant champion

Max Verstappen says he is not interested in statistics - but he knows enough about them to understand the magnitude of what he achieved in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen's 14th victory of a year that has simply rolled over and surrendered to him and his Red...
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘incredibly proud’ of F1 season race wins record

Max Verstappen admits he is “incredibly proud” after breaking Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for the most wins in an F1 season. In cruising to a 14th victory of the season in Mexico City on Sunday, Verstappen overtook the German duo to make history - and can stretch that haul of wins to 16 with victory at the remaining races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. It is another milestone in a historic year for the 25-year-old, who has strolled to the World Championship a year after claiming his maiden crown in controversial fashion in a thrilling title battle...
ESPN

Daniel Ricciardo: Break from Formula One can be blessing in disguise

Daniel Ricciardo said he is talking to Formula One teams about a reserve role next year and that taking a break from racing could prove to be "a blessing in disguise." The Australian finished seventh for McLaren in Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix and was voted Driver of the Day by fans after providing much of the entertainment with a series of overtakes following a 10-seconds penalty.
Jalopnik

F1 Teams Considering Winter Shutdown for Its Overworked Personnel

Over the decades, Formula 1 has garnered an image associated with jet-setting glamour. The 2023 season will see the world championship visit destination locales from Singapore and Shanghai to Miami and Monaco. The global-trotting odyssey will see races take place at 24 venues in total over nine months. While drivers and team executives are ferried to and from rounds in relative luxury, this isn’t the case for everyone else.
Daily Mail

Former Manchester United youth boss Neil Wood warns that Erik ten Hag's decision to bring Alejandro Garnacho into the club's first team set-up could ultimately harm winger's development

Former Manchester United youth boss Neil Wood has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to bring starlet Alejandro Garnacho into the club's first team setup. Having developed a sizeable buzz at Old Trafford thanks to his performances for United's u23s, the Argentina youth international was entrusted by Ten Hag to make a number of cameo appearances in both the Premier League and in Europe earlier this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy