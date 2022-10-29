Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop

A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs.

On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041.

The Guntown Police Department K9 Officer responded to the stop and the K9 alerted for the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Moore, 48, of Mnatachie, was arrested and charged with careless driving and felony possession of methamphetamine, 10-30 grams, and transported to the Lee County Jail for booking on the charge.

A hold was placed on Moore by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to Moore’s probationary status.

A Lee County Justice Court Judge set Moore’s bond at $10,000.00.