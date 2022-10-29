ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, MS

Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs.

On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041.

The Guntown Police Department K9 Officer responded to the stop and the K9 alerted for the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Moore, 48, of Mnatachie, was arrested and charged with careless driving and felony possession of methamphetamine, 10-30 grams, and transported to the Lee County Jail for booking on the charge.

A hold was placed on Moore by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to Moore’s probationary status.

A Lee County Justice Court Judge set Moore’s bond at $10,000.00.

Commercial Dispatch

Disturbance leads to seizure of 6 pounds of pot, shotgun

Officers responding to a disturbance call over the weekend ended up discovering drugs and a gun, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Columbus Police Department officers were sent to an apartment at 204 East Manor Drive about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance, Hawkins said. When they arrived, they smelled a strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment and called agents from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Disturbance call leads to arrests for drugs, weapons

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance call in Columbus led to a drug and weapon arrest. Columbus Police arrived at an apartment on East Manor Drive for a disturbance between Kaliah Hunter and Tchnavia Howell. Officers noticed a strong odor coming from the apartment and began a search with...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo bank robber sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — It's 20 years in federal prison for the man who admitted robbing a Tupelo bank back in April. United States District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Jasper Wagner to 240 months Tuesday morning in Oxford. Wagner, 56, pleaded guilty to robbing Community Bank in Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

All released from hospital following Starkville bus accident

A school bus accident in Oktibbeha County sent two drivers and several children to the hospital Tuesday morning. We have learned that all those injured have been released from the Oktibbeha County Hospital. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom said it happened around 7:30 a..m. at the intersection of...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The driver of a school bus, a monitor and some students of Starkville High School are receiving treatment at a hospital after a crash with another vehicle. It happened Tuesday morning on State Highway 25 and Longview Road in Oktibbeha County. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
CALEDONIA, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said. Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Sheriff’s Department fitness center opens

Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East officially opened the sheriff department’s new fitness center last week with 18 pieces of gym equipment funded by Nicholas Air. The fitness center will be open 24/7 for law enforcement to be able to work out together. The fitness center is adjacent to the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

City, county firefighters of the year honored

Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
wtva.com

Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture

ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
ECRU, MS
desotocountynews.com

Arrests made for PPP fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents have been arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those arrested include the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
