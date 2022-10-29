ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Coen: Getting Brian Allen back is huge for communication

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with a bevy of injuries on the offensive line, but Brian Allen is slated to return in Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers. With Allen starting for the first time since Week 1 at the center position, Liam Coen is glad to get him back to help improve the communication on the offensive line.

“Yeah, that helps. Getting B.A. back is a huge win for us just from a communication standpoint. Just being able to play, get these guys all on the same page, the comfort level that he has with Matthew (Stafford) and our other players is huge,” Coen said. “So, I wouldn’t really necessarily say there’s a huge scheme change just because we have one player back in the mix. I think that really helps our communication, which is where a lot of the issues did lie, like we talked about last time we were in here. And I thought that those things improved, against Carolina and now, ‘Hey let’s continue to take the next step forward getting B.A. back in the mix, a little bit more consistency up front, which we haven’t had.’ But I think that’ll help for sure.”

Allen suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and underwent surgery, causing him to miss five games for the Rams. The offensive line has since undergone plenty of alterations due to injuries and there have been plenty of communication issues as a result.

Besides getting one of their starters back, the Rams are getting a center that Matthew Stafford is accustomed to having, and someone that has a good sense of being able to get everyone on the same page in the trenches. Allen started in 20 of the 21 possible games last season (including the playoffs), earning him a new extension in the offseason.

Ahead of a pivotal matchup with a talented defensive line of the 49ers, Coen — and likely Stafford — are glad to have Allen back on the field.

