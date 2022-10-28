ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

GSAC-Champion Westmont Women Win 8th Straight Match

Westmont Volleyball (20-4, 14-2 GSAC) capped off her home slate of conference games on Saturday with a sweep over San Diego Christian (2-18, 1-14) in Murchison Gym. After clinching the GSAC Championship and top-seed in the GSAC Tournament on Friday night, the Warriors went right back to work in dominant fashion as they stretched their season-high winning streak to eight games.
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Men Cruise to Second Win, 108-53 over Caltech

Westmont Men’s Basketball (2-0) put on their second show in as many opportunities on Saturday night, as the Warriors rolled to a 108-53 win over the Caltech Beavers. After a lopsided win against La Sierra on Opening Night, Westmont fans saw much of the same on Saturday thanks to Westmont’s explosive offense.
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

Michael Palmer’s Goal Sends Westmont to GSAC Tournament

Down to its last breath, Westmont Men’s Soccer (9-4-2, 4-4-1) found a way clinch a postseason berth on Saturday, after defeating the Menlo Oaks (7-4-6, 3-2-4) 1-0. In a day full of swan songs, the Warriors made sure that the final page of their season’s story would not be written this weekend.
WESTMONT, CA
Noozhawk

Mark Patton: UC Santa Barbara Seeks Running Start to Basketball Season

Big West Conference men’s basketball favorite UC Santa Barbara is taking a literal approach to the league race. A recent practice looked more like a track meet, with coach Joe Pasternack ordering all the Gauchos to the endline to run suicide drills whenever someone failed to block out or missed a defensive assignment.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board

A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services

Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Crews Contain Fire at Recycling and Refuse Facility in Los Olivos

A fire that broke out at the recycling and refuse transfer station in Los Olivos burned nearly three acres before Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to corral it Sunday afternoon. According to county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, the blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Santa...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

Vehicle Slams Into Goleta Thrift Store, Injuring Two Employees

A vehicle slammed into a Goleta thrift store on Saturday afternoon, injuring two employées inside the building. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue where a vehicle crashed into the United Family Association Thrift Shoppe, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt

A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash, Van Fire

A motorcyclist was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a crash involving a sedan on Saturday morning, according to Montecito Fire Department officials. At 9:50 a.m., Montecito firefighters were dispatched to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist...
MONTECITO, CA

