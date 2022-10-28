Read full article on original website
GSAC-Champion Westmont Women Win 8th Straight Match
Westmont Volleyball (20-4, 14-2 GSAC) capped off her home slate of conference games on Saturday with a sweep over San Diego Christian (2-18, 1-14) in Murchison Gym. After clinching the GSAC Championship and top-seed in the GSAC Tournament on Friday night, the Warriors went right back to work in dominant fashion as they stretched their season-high winning streak to eight games.
Westmont Men Cruise to Second Win, 108-53 over Caltech
Westmont Men’s Basketball (2-0) put on their second show in as many opportunities on Saturday night, as the Warriors rolled to a 108-53 win over the Caltech Beavers. After a lopsided win against La Sierra on Opening Night, Westmont fans saw much of the same on Saturday thanks to Westmont’s explosive offense.
Michael Palmer’s Goal Sends Westmont to GSAC Tournament
Down to its last breath, Westmont Men’s Soccer (9-4-2, 4-4-1) found a way clinch a postseason berth on Saturday, after defeating the Menlo Oaks (7-4-6, 3-2-4) 1-0. In a day full of swan songs, the Warriors made sure that the final page of their season’s story would not be written this weekend.
UCSB Men’s and Women’s Runners Finish in Top Half of Big West Championships
RIVERSIDE – The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Riverside, California to compete in The Big West Championships held at the Ag/Ops Cross Country Course on the campus of UC Riverside. Following the two races, the Gauchos had two Top 10 finishes while both teams finished in the top half of the field.
Mark Patton: UC Santa Barbara Seeks Running Start to Basketball Season
Big West Conference men’s basketball favorite UC Santa Barbara is taking a literal approach to the league race. A recent practice looked more like a track meet, with coach Joe Pasternack ordering all the Gauchos to the endline to run suicide drills whenever someone failed to block out or missed a defensive assignment.
Scholar and Historian Daina Ramey Berry Named New Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts at UCSB
One quarter shy of an economics degree from UCLA, Daina Ramey Berry took a course that would change her academic trajectory — and shape her career. It was a class in African American history, a subject Berry knew well from her upbringing by parents with an affinity for history.
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Elsy Mora Zambrano, La Colina Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Crystal Guzman, El Camino Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Santa Barbara School District Standardized Test Scores Post Big Drops Between 2019, 2022
Overall student test scores in the Santa Barbara Unified School District dropped 8.87% in math and 6.37% in English, according to 2022 information released from the California Department of Education last week. In terms of overall percentages, 48% of students met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 36%...
Lompoc School District Says $125 Million Bond Vital for Classroom Improvements
Students entering a Lompoc Unified School District classroom see words of wisdom displayed near large rusty spots on the walls, mismatched tile, yellowed blinds and other signs of the facility’s dated condition. Once inside, they get to sit at old desks with sea foam green chairs revealing the age...
Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board
A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
Judy Foreman: Margerum Wine Club Pickup Party Is Just the Pairing I Need
Margerum was not only pouring wine but helping the guests feel like we were at his home with him and his wife, Marni. “My philosophy is to return to wine making’s previous form of production — handcrafted and personal,” he said. Several tables set up in the...
Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services
Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
Crews Contain Fire at Recycling and Refuse Facility in Los Olivos
A fire that broke out at the recycling and refuse transfer station in Los Olivos burned nearly three acres before Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to corral it Sunday afternoon. According to county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, the blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Santa...
Crews Battle Residential Structure Fire in Northeast Santa Maria Neighborhood
Santa Maria firefighters responded Sunday night to a structure fire in a northeast residential neighborhood in the city. At approximately 9:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire and Police departments, along with AMR ambulances, were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Alvin Avenue. Personnel from the Santa Barbara...
Vehicle Slams Into Goleta Thrift Store, Injuring Two Employees
A vehicle slammed into a Goleta thrift store on Saturday afternoon, injuring two employées inside the building. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue where a vehicle crashed into the United Family Association Thrift Shoppe, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital from Santa Barbara County Backcountry
A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in the Santa Barbara County backcountry was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched about 1:45 p.m. to the crash scene, about 10 miles from Upper Oso Campground...
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt
A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Montecito Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash, Van Fire
A motorcyclist was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a crash involving a sedan on Saturday morning, according to Montecito Fire Department officials. At 9:50 a.m., Montecito firefighters were dispatched to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist...
