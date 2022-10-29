“I just want some Krispy Kreme” Charles Barkley reveals his three meals diet plan to eat donuts the whole day

Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How An Angry Woman Smacked $2,000 Out Of His Hand And It Led To Him Turning Down A $40 Million Deal With Reebok
Shaquille O'Neal explained the amazing story behind why he turned down a $40 million Reebok deal.
Magic Johnson Admits His Relationship With Larry Bird Was 'Fractured' Because Of Lakers vs. Celtics Rivalry
Magic Johnson made a big admision about his relationship with Larry Bird, revealing they distanced from each other due to the rivalry of their respective teams.
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
Channing Frye tries to explains why Ben Simmons is showing a poor level this NBA season.
Isiah Thomas Trolls Victor Wembanyama While Pronouncing His Second Name: "Now We Talking About This Guy, Victor Where-Yo-Mama-At?”
The former player-turned-analyst received quite the brickbats on social media for getting Victor Wembanyama's name wrong.
Yardbarker
Reggie Bullock Shows Support To Kanye West Amid Scandal: "I'm Riding With You Gang"
Kanye West has always been a controversial figure, but the rapper and businessman has taken things to a whole new level in recent weeks, going off against Jewish people, and making some questionable remarks that raised a lot of eyebrows around society. West was left by himself by many of...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers
Chris Bosh just cashed the last of his deferred payments from the Miami Heat. The post Chris Bosh Just Cashed the Last of His Bobby Bonilla-Type Checks From the Heat That Paid Him More Than Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Made Their Entire Careers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
Dwight Howard Wants To Join The Golden State Warriors: "Oh Man, That's Perfect."
Dwight Howard would be willing to join the Golden State Warriors.
Sportsnaut
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
Russell Westbrook goes viral after pouring in elite bench performance.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Kendall Jenner Sends Birthday Love to Boyfriend Devin Booker
Watch: Kendall Jenner Supports BF Devin Booker at NBA Game. Kendall Jenner's birthday tribute to Devin Booker is a slam dunk. The Phoenix Suns player turned 26 years old on Oct. 30, and the model marked the occasion with a loving tribute. Posting a photo of the couple to Instagram along with a heart emoji, Kendall tagged Devin and simply wrote "birthday boy." It looks like the athlete appreciated the sweet gesture too as he re-shared it on his own page.
Sporting News
Halloween 2022: Pascal Siakam, Grant Williams, among NBA players to celebrate the spooky season with costumes
The NBA tunnel has become the catwalk for pre-game fashion, but during the Halloween season, it's all about the costumes. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries. Getting into the spooky season, a host of players pulled out their best...
