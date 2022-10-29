Read full article on original website
Kohli furious as fan breaks into his hotel room
VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’
Revealed: How cricket fans infiltrated India captain Virat Kohli's Perth hotel room to film 'appalling' video that left superstar 'very paranoid'
Crown Hotels have 'unreservedly apologised' to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli after a cleaning contractor and their employees allegedly filmed themselves in his hotel room in Perth. The team of cleaners have been stood down and removed by Crown after the breach a 'paranoid' Kohli labelled on Instagram a disturbing...
Shahid Afridi hits back at India cricketer who mocked Babar Azam
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has hit back at ex-India spinner Amit Mishra who mocked Babar Azam for his barren run with the bat in the ongoing World Cup in Australia. Babar Azam managed to register scores of 0, 4, and 4 against India, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands respectively. His...
SkySports
South Africa beat India by five wickets in T20 World Cup to move top of Super 12 Group 2
David Miller hit an unbeaten half-century and the winning runs after Aiden Markram punished India's fielding errors as South Africa won a seesaw fixture in Perth by five wickets to move top of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Markram (52 off 41) was dropped by Virat...
BBC
T20 World Cup: South Africa secure thrilling win over India
India 133-9 (20 overs): S Yadav 68 (40); Ngidi 4-29, Parnell 3-15 South Africa 137-5 (19.4 overs): Miller 59* (46), Markram 52 (41); A Singh 2-25 South Africa moved to the top of Group 2 with a nervy five-wicket victory over India in the Men's T20 World Cup. Lungi Ngidi...
India legend blasts Rohit Sharma, Dravid over Rishabh Pant ‘humiliation’
One of the toughest selection dilemmas that Team India has faced in the ongoing T20 World Cup is choosing between two wicketkeeper batters, veteran Dinesh Karthik and a young and explosive Rishabh Pant and on all three occasions so far captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have preferred the former ahead of Rishabh Pant. However, former India all-rounder Madan Lal doesn’t think that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have taken the best decision in the interest of the Indian cricket team. In a no-holds-barred attack on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Madan Lal has accused the duo of treating Rishabh Pant like a coin toss and undermining his confidence by not picking him in the starting XI.
‘Fraud’ Rahul Dravid slammed for his KL Rahul remarks
Fans have lashed out at Rahul Dravid after the India head coach threw his weight behind out-of-form opener KL Rahul who has failed in all three matches the Men in Blue have played in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far in Australia. KL Rahul made scores of 4, 9,...
Sporting News
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Updates, highlights and result from T20 World Cup match
India will look to cement their spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night, with a clash against Bangladesh likely deciding second place in the group. After wins over Pakistan and Netherlands, Rohit Sharma's men went down to group leaders South Africa on the weekend and now need at least one more victory to secure a semi-final berth.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win
England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
India great rips into KL Rahul for flop show in T20 World Cup
KL Rahul’s string of poor scores in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia has led to severe criticism of the India vice-captain. Several former cricketers, including Wasim Jaffer, have called for his removal from India’s playing XI and voiced their support for Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in the side after Rohit Sharma and company’s defeat to South Africa on Sunday. The latest to join the brigade of KL Rahul’s slammers is the legendary Farokh Engineer. Farokh Engineer is of the view that KL Rahul is looking woefully out of form and he’s not adding any value to the Men in Blue at the moment and hence doesn’t deserve a place in the final XI in the upcoming matches of the T20 World Cup.
Fountain of memes as India star flops against South Africa
India opener KL Rahul once again became a butt of jokes on social media following his third consecutive failure in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. KL Rahul who made 4 and 9 in his two previous outings against Pakistan and the Netherlands, was dismissed for 9 off 14 balls against the Temba Bavuma-led side at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. With yet another failure, KL Rahul’s form, or the lack of it is one of the major concerns for Team India. However, fans have already started demanding his ouster from the Indian playing XI after his third single-digit score in as many matches. But more than his failures, his intent is being questioned by both fans and cricket pundits. More often than not KL Rahul has looked tentative in the middle, something former cricketers have pointed out as the prime reason behind his undoing in the prestigious competition Down Under. Some Indian supporters suggested that India would do well to replace KL Rahul with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who has been warming the bench all this while.
Jos Buttler led by example as England kept alive their World Cup ambitions with nail-biting win over New Zealand... the captain made the most of two reprieves when batting, rotated his bowlers expertly and has finally moved out of Eoin Morgan's shadow
It has taken a while for Jos Buttler to step out of the huge shadow of Eoin Morgan but there were signs here at the Gabba on Tuesday that he is finally making this England team his own. There was flexibility from Buttler in choosing to bat first against New...
Sporting News
Australia sweat on star trio ahead of crucial T20 World Cup clash
Australia will be sweating on the fitness of three key players heading into their final Super 12s match against Afghanistan on Friday, with a semi-final berth still not locked in. The defending T20 World Cup champions currently sit in second spot in their group, two points ahead of England but...
Cold-eyed Josball emerges at critical time for England at T20 World Cup | Barney Ronay
Key to victory against New Zealand were England’s seamers but Ben Stokes’s role in the team invites plenty of questions
