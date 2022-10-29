India opener KL Rahul once again became a butt of jokes on social media following his third consecutive failure in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. KL Rahul who made 4 and 9 in his two previous outings against Pakistan and the Netherlands, was dismissed for 9 off 14 balls against the Temba Bavuma-led side at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. With yet another failure, KL Rahul’s form, or the lack of it is one of the major concerns for Team India. However, fans have already started demanding his ouster from the Indian playing XI after his third single-digit score in as many matches. But more than his failures, his intent is being questioned by both fans and cricket pundits. More often than not KL Rahul has looked tentative in the middle, something former cricketers have pointed out as the prime reason behind his undoing in the prestigious competition Down Under. Some Indian supporters suggested that India would do well to replace KL Rahul with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who has been warming the bench all this while.

2 DAYS AGO