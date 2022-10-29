Kanye West says he’s been ‘beat to a pulp’ amid anti-Semitism scandal

Kanye West says he’s been “beat to a pulp” after numerous companies ended their partnerships with him in light of his anti-Semitic commentary.

The Yeezy designer kicked off a new message on Instagram by demanding to “see the contracts” while he’s “still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg platform.”

“Let’s see the contracts/ The film contracts/ The sports contracts/ The music contracts/ The mortgages,” he wrote using a poetry form.

“Let’s see the contracts/ So we can or better yet will do better business/ I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability.”

West’s statement follows Adidas’ decision to terminate its long-running partnership with the rapper-turned-designer.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the athletic company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

West, 45, appeared to try to quickly pivot from the loss, which cost him his billionaire status, by showing up uninvited to a Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” a spokesperson for the sneaker company said.

The “Praise God” performer has been under fire ever since vowing on Twitter to “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.” He was suspended from the platform shortly thereafter, but was reinstated Friday — seemingly after Elon Musk’s takeover.

However, Musk quickly said West’s return to the platform took place before he acquired the company.

“They did not consult with or inform me,” Musk, 51, wrote.