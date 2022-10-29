ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kanye West says he’s been ‘beat to a pulp’ amid anti-Semitism scandal

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Kanye West says he’s been “beat to a pulp” after numerous companies ended their partnerships with him in light of his anti-Semitic commentary.

The Yeezy designer kicked off a new message on Instagram by demanding to “see the contracts” while he’s “still allowed on Mark Zuckerberg platform.”

“Let’s see the contracts/ The film contracts/ The sports contracts/ The music contracts/ The mortgages,” he wrote using a poetry form.

“Let’s see the contracts/ So we can or better yet will do better business/ I’ve been beat to a pulp and there’s still no accountability.”

West’s statement follows Adidas’ decision to terminate its long-running partnership with the rapper-turned-designer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24taw5_0irJVhvz00
Kanye West said on Instagram he’s been “beat to a pulp” in light of his anti-Semitic comments.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the athletic company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2waRy6_0irJVhvz00
The Yeezy designer demanded to see various “contracts” to do “better business.”

West, 45, appeared to try to quickly pivot from the loss, which cost him his billionaire status, by showing up uninvited to a Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” a spokesperson for the sneaker company said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0HpC_0irJVhvz00
The post comes after Adidas, Balenciaga and more companies terminated their partnerships with Ye. Jonathan Leibson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTWQe_0irJVhvz00
The post comes after Adidas, Balenciaga and more companies terminated their partnerships with Ye. GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WbjR_0irJVhvz00
The post comes after Adidas, Balenciaga and more companies terminated their partnerships with Ye. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The “Praise God” performer has been under fire ever since vowing on Twitter to “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.” He was suspended from the platform shortly thereafter, but was reinstated Friday — seemingly after Elon Musk’s takeover.

However, Musk quickly said West’s return to the platform took place before he acquired the company.

“They did not consult with or inform me,” Musk, 51, wrote.

Comments / 135

Kookaloo2
3d ago

He dared Adidas to let him go. He kept doubling down. "You got to know when to hold them, and know when to fold them" as the late great Kenny Rogers said. 😆

Reply(3)
43
Guest
3d ago

He thought he could do anything and say anything he wanted because he was a celebrity. But guess what, you aren’t all that you thought you was bud! My guess is he will lose everything he had and will have. Now he may have to do regular work.

Reply(6)
37
NoGuts NoGlory
3d ago

That's what happens when your net worth is contractual, not zeros after the balance in your bank account, and you push your collaborators beyond the point of no return. That's also what happens when bipolar mania leads to irrational thoughts, delusions of grandeur and feelings of invincibility.

Reply
26
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kanye West shocked to learn about Kim Kardashian's close ties to Clintons

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West said he "didn't realize" the relationship his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had with Bill and Hillary Clinton. "It was wild that I didn't know how close my own wife was to the Clintons," West said on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I didn't realize it at the time."
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”

Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
WashingtonExaminer

‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze

Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy