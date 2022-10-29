ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com

VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down

As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneyfoodblog.com

1 Park Is SOLD OUT for 2 Days STRAIGHT Next Week in Disney World

We’re getting closer and closer to Halloween, and Disney World is getting more and more busy!. We even actually have seen the temperatures dropping in Disney World, which is giving us all of the spooky vibes for the season. If you’re going to the parks soon, there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, you also need to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled ALL of that info right here just for you!
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
cohaitungchi.com

Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022

Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
WDW News Today

Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances

A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneydining.com

Man Allegedly Spit On Young Girl, Accused Her of Cutting Line at Popular Disney Attraction

No matter what time of year you travel to the Walt Disney World Resort, more popular attractions will always have long lines. One of the most popular attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Rise of the Resistance opened at Hollywood Studios in December 2019 and has been one of — if not the — most popular rides at the theme park, with wait times averaging over 90 minutes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
disneydining.com

Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness

Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Extended Evening Hours Are Here To Stay at Disney World

If you’ve ever dreamed of staying inside a Disney World park after closing time so that you could get on more rides and enjoy the atmosphere without the big crowds, there’s a simple way to make that happen — just stay at a Disney Deluxe hotel!. Guests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy