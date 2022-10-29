Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
whdh.com
Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
whdh.com
Crews working to clean up fuel spill following crash on Route 1A in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill following a crash on Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Officials said southbound lanes on Route 1A in Wrentham are closed and traffic is alternating in both directions through northbound lanes as crews clean up the fuel spill caused by a crash involving a truck. Emergency personnel and MassDOT are also on the scene.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
whdh.com
First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
MBTA General Manager Announces Resignation Effective Jan. 3
Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) General Manager Steve Poftak announced in a letter on Tuesday that he will step down on January third, two days before the next Massachusetts Governor takes office. Poftak has been the MBTA General Manager since 2018, and is the sixth person in the role in Governor Charlie Baker's eight years in office.
whdh.com
Warming Up
7Weather- Skies gradually clear tonight and now the rest of the week is dry and mild. Things really start to warm up this weekend with temperatures about 15 degrees above average. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s and Wednesday morning and then we get into the mid...
Authorities: Worcester woman found dead in Georgia was passenger of long-haul trucker from Littleton
CAMDEN COUNTY, Georgia — A Worcester woman who was found dead in the woods in Georgia in early October was the passenger of a long-haul trucker from Littleton who is now charged in her murder, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday. Jason Michael Palmer, 47, is slated to be extradited...
DA: Boston woman held on $5,000 bail after attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing
A Boston woman was arraigned on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $5000 bail Friday after allegedly attempting to light people on fire outside a Downtown Crossing grocery store last week. Syretta Copeland, 42, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon,...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
whdh.com
Lynn Police involved in standoff situation
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
Turnto10.com
Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street
(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
whdh.com
Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
whdh.com
Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
WPRI 12 News
Police searching for missing Fall River teen
Fall River police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
whdh.com
Protesters gather outside Kingston hotel where state dropped dozens of people
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Protesters gathered outside the Baymont Hotel in Kingsto on Oct. 30, where the state dropped off dozens of people without notice, before officers asked them to leave. Police said the group held signs and expressed anti-refugee beliefs through a loudspeaker at the protest over the weekend....
whdh.com
Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
whdh.com
Belmont High School bomb threat cancels school for the rest of the day
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont High School students have been dismissed for the rest of the school day in response to a bomb threat reported at the school. At 10:25 a.m., the high school’s school resource officer learned of a threatening message left on the school’s voicemail. Belmont Police and Fire responded to the scene to assist with a precautionary evacuation of the building.
