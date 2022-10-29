ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
WRENTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
HUDSON, NH
whdh.com

Crews working to clean up fuel spill following crash on Route 1A in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill following a crash on Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Officials said southbound lanes on Route 1A in Wrentham are closed and traffic is alternating in both directions through northbound lanes as crews clean up the fuel spill caused by a crash involving a truck. Emergency personnel and MassDOT are also on the scene.
WRENTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday night after being hit by a vehicle in Roxbury, near the Boston Medical Center. Police taped off a section of road by Mass. and Harrison avenues, including a car with a smashed windshield. According to Boston Police, the driver stood at the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

First on 7: SUV crashes into Hyde Park business, then the front yard of a home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business and the front yard of a home in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said earlier today a black Range Rover drove down River Street and barreled into a combined barbershop and beauty supply store, taking down the brick front of the building. They also said the car then continued down the street, crashing into a stone wall in front of a house.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Warming Up

7Weather- Skies gradually clear tonight and now the rest of the week is dry and mild. Things really start to warm up this weekend with temperatures about 15 degrees above average. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and low 50s and Wednesday morning and then we get into the mid...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Lynn Police involved in standoff situation

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers with the Lynn Police Department have been responding to a reported standoff situation. 7NEWS sources said the incident started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street Tuesday afternoon, missing his intended target before running back into the house. No...
LYNN, MA
Turnto10.com

Driver arrested for DUI in deadly overnight crash on Broad Street

(WJAR) — One person was killed in an early-morning crash in Providence on Monday. The Providence Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the Broad Street crash, and a driver was arrested on DUI charges. Jonathan Santiago, 29, from Rockland, Massachusetts, is facing charges that include DUI, death...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk in confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. When confronted, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Standoff situation in Lynn comes to an end

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A standoff in the City of Lynn ended Tuesday evening after police were unable to find a suspect in the building they were monitoring. 7NEWS sources said it all started after a suspect allegedly fired shots outside of a home on Chase Street, missing his intended target before running back into the house.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into the front of FedEx store in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody damaged the front of a FedEx store, leaving broken glass all over the parking lot. No one was injured in the accident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time and officials haven’t said whether any charges will be filed.
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Belmont High School bomb threat cancels school for the rest of the day

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont High School students have been dismissed for the rest of the school day in response to a bomb threat reported at the school. At 10:25 a.m., the high school’s school resource officer learned of a threatening message left on the school’s voicemail. Belmont Police and Fire responded to the scene to assist with a precautionary evacuation of the building.

