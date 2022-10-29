Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania starts annual home heating assistance program, LIHEAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid historic inflation and rising fuel prices, Pennsylvania is kicking off its home heating assistance program, LIHEAP. Experts say Pennsylvanians need to prepare to pay more to heat our homes this winter. While paying those bills may be tougher than ever for some, you can get...
Cross-State Voter Migration Poses Lag in Updating Lists
When voters move from one state to another, the lag time to remove their name can take years and keep rolls out-of-date. In the absence of a national database of voters, the non-profit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) has stepped in to help individual states manage this fast-moving information. Dan Lieberman speaks with elections officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to see how it works.
Muhlenburg College releases new poll on midterm election
As Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, Pennsylvania voters look to be closely divided in their preferences on who will represent the Commonwealth in the United States Senate but lean towards continued Democratic control of the governor’s office in the state. The latest Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll of likely...
