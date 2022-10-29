Read full article on original website
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Ravens Release Veteran Cornerback For 5th Time This Season
The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world Monday, sending a second and fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for vaunted linebacker Roquan Smith. In a much less surprising move made by the team later this afternoon, Baltimore reportedly has released cornerback Daryl Worley for the ...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay
The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
Odell Beckham Jr. has two word response for Bills’ first half performance vs. Packers
Odell Beckham Jr. continues to make his interest in the Buffalo Bills well known. The wide receiver, watching tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, responded to the team’s first half performance. Buffalo leads at the half 24-7. Beckham Jr. has been linked to the...
Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
Blockbuster Roquan Smith Trade Details Have Emerged
In a shocking trade announced Monday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sent star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. After an initial wave of reports simply noted that Smith had been dealt, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to twitter and announced the official compensation information ...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Chiefs Are Reportedly Signing Former Bears Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines last week by sending two draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Today, the Chiefs have reportedly added another receiver from the 2021 draft class to their roster. In a report sent out this afternoon by Tom ...
Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss
The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
