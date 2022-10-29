ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, KY

Mendell O. Parker, 93

Mendell O. Parker, 93, of Roundhill passed away Oct. 29, 2022 at his granddaughter’s home in Green County. The Edmonson County native was a retired shipping and receiving clerk for Reynolds Aluminum, an ordained minister and a US Army Korean War veteran. He was a son of the late Dio Balaam Parker and nannie Bell Slaughter Parker and the husband of the late Versie Seabolt Parker. He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Parker; a granddaughter, Felicia Parker; five brothers, Delbert, Auldon, Vollie, Rayburn and Dio Balaam Parker Jr.; and four sisters, Cleo Priddy, Estelyne Kinser, Willodean Xanthopoulos and Carmeleda Wingfield.
ROUNDHILL, KY
LaRue Co. man charged with multiple felonies for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

A LaRue County man has been arrested in Elizabethtown for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Howe, 40, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday and charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, and destruction of government property, as well as related misdemeanor offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
LARUE COUNTY, KY

