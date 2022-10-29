Laredo College alumnus Ramiro Rubio is returning to campus on Thursday, Nov. 3 to showcase the continued progress in his musical career with a free classical guitar concert. Rubio studied guitar under Dr. Cain Budds and Dr. Matthew Bishop on his way to earning an associate degree in performing arts. He then attended the University of Texas at Brownsville, and he will complete his master’s degree in December at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee before pursuing a doctoral degree.

