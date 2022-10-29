Read full article on original website
Tigers get the best of the Mustangs
In what was a test of two talented teams and one where the Mustangs found themselves in a tough situation where many young players had to step up due to injuries, West Jones fell to Hattiesburg Friday evening. The Tigers got on the board first in the opening quarter when...
Harry Truman Glenn
Harry Truman Glenn, 75 of Laurel, MS passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel, Mississippi. He was born Thursday, October 16, 1947, in Sylvarena, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of...
Loyd James Westbrook
Loyd James Westbrook, age 86, and a longtime resident of Bay Springs, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bro. Westbrook was born Friday, September 4, 1936 at Sylvarena, and was a graduate of Sylvarena High School. He was a farmer by profession as well as a welder. He will be remembered most for his Christian service as pastor of Jesus Name Church of Sylvarena for over forty years. He had a strong work ethic. Known by "Pop" among those far and near, his love for his family and many friends will be remembered for generations to come.
Priscilla Carolyn Jones
Priscilla Carolyn Jones, 80 of Bay Springs, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. She was born July 28, 1942. Graveside services will begin at 11:00 am Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Bay Springs Church of Christ Cemetery. Burial will follow the graveside service.
Ronald Earl Fortenberry
Ronald Earl Fortenberry Sr., 67, of Laurel, MS, passed away, Friday, October 28, 2022 at Oschner’s Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 PM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Crosspointe Church, 163 Bear Pen Creek Rd. Laurel, MS, 39443. The family will receive friends at 3:30 PM.
Shermon Miles Welborn Jr.
Shermon Miles "S.M." Welborn, Jr. passed away October 29th 2022 at Guardian Angels in Ellisville. S.M. was a staff photographer for the Laurel Leader Call newspaper for decades from the 1960s. His photographs documented Laurel civic events, Tornado football touchdowns, golf tournaments, and weddings. He would take portrait photographs at his studio for families and brides. S.M. also photographed President Kennedy and President Ford in New Orleans while working by assignment for the Associated Press.
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
Powerball $50,000 winning ticket sold in Meridian!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The billion dollar Powerball drawing is Monday night, but someone around here has already won a really nice prize, $50,000!. The ticket was sold at Meridian’s North Hills Texaco. The lucky player matched 4 out of 5 white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 29 drawing. If you bought a ticket, check it carefully!
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay made their first trip in program history to Jackson State University on Saturday. Getting the national attention from from GameDay was a big moment for coach Primetime and all that he has done with the Tigers. Head coach Deion Sanders said, ”We...
Hattiesburg man arrested for firing shots into vehicle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was charged with aggravated assault after a vehicle was stuck by a bullet on Monday, October 31. Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 11:15 a.m. on Mable Street. No injuries were reported. Chris Holmes, 27, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody in connection to the incident […]
Minnie M. Chancellor
Minnie Chancellor, devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, passed from this life into the presence of our Lord on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 20, 1934 in New Hebron, MS. Minnie served as the original organist for Lawn Haven Baptist Church where she was a long-time member. She also worked as Office Manager for Powers Water Association for many years before her retirement.
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS
Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
Hattiesburg man arrested for 2020 homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. Police said Eddie Pearson, 26, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Saturday, October 30 around 12:00 a.m. at a home on Timberton Drive. Pearson had an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County […]
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium
Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
Man dies in crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a single-car crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened around 7:34 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway. They said C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, was driving a 2011 GMC […]
Mississippi man killed in fiery head-on collision early Monday morning
A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana early Monday morning. Shortly after 02:45 a.m. Monday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess.
