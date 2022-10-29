Read full article on original website
kisswtlz.com
Local Organizations to Receive MI HOPE Funding
Two local non profit organizations will benefit from the new MI HOPE program which grants funding to local governments and nonprofit organizations throughout the state for energy-efficiency focused housing repairs and upgrades. The Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency aims to improve local housing, lower energy costs for families, and...
kisswtlz.com
STARS Giving Free Rides on Election Day
The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS bus system is offering free rides to the polls on Election day. All STARS fixed route services will be free on Election Day only, STARS Fixed Routes will run until 9:00 P.M. so that all voters have a ride home after the polls close. Voters aged 60 and over and gold card holders can ride STARS LIFT for free to vote. Vote early at the Saginaw City Clerk’s Office from Tuesday, November 1st to Monday, November 7th. Or vote in person on Election Day. To schedule your free LIFT ride to vote, call STARS LIFT at (989)753-9526 Monday through Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. Rides must be scheduled at least one business day in advance.
WNEM
Mismarked absentee ballots causing issues in Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Some in Mid-Michigan are reporting they received absentee ballots with faulty code numbers, leaving many to question whether their vote will be counted on election day. “Are you kidding me,” said Ogemaw County Clerk Breck Gildner when she found out about the problem with the...
kisswtlz.com
Midland Sewer Cleaning and Lining to Commence Monday
Crews in Midland will begin cleaning city sewer lines beginning Monday, October 31st in preparation for a citywide sewer lining project. The work being done is part of Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan, which aims to improve wastewater infrastructure in response to historic flooding. The cleaning will begin...
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
kisswtlz.com
A Chocolate Affair Raises Funds for Students
It’s an evening of wine, chocolate, live music by Jedi Mind Trip, and food. The Delta College Foundation’s annual fundraiser, A Chocolate Affair, will take place November 3rd at Horizons Conference Center in Saginaw. The event supports the Possible Dream Program, which provides cultural and educational opportunities to area students in grades 6 to 12 who might not view college as a possibility. The program also exposes students to college life and encourages them to reach their full potential. This year, more than 400 area students are participating in the program. Since 1992, Possible Dream has helped more than 2,475 students stay on track to finish high school and prepare for college. General admission tickets are $75 each, and patron level tickets are $125. Patron ticket holders enjoy premium menu items and a martini bar.
wbrn.com
Mecosta & Newaygo Counties to offer regional recreational passes for parks
The Newaygo County Parks and Recreation Commission and Mecosta County Park Commission are joining forces to provide a Regional Recreation Pass in 2023 to give Park Visitors a way to enjoy both Park systems while saving $10. Each organization offers a $35 annual vehicle pass that gets visitors into their respective parks, but in 2023 those who want access to both park systems will have the option to buy one pass for $60.
Up North Voice
Hale welcomes a new second grade teacher
HALE – Mrs. Ladouce, a new second grade teacher, has been added to the family of Hale Eagles. She said that she’s always wanted to be in a role where she was in charge. Mrs. Ladouce wanted to go into the Navy before deciding she was going to come a teacher, but due to an eye condition that affects her sight she could not qualify. Even going into the Navy, she said that she would’ve became some sort of teacher. Everyone in Mrs. Ladouce’s family is a teacher in some way. She volunteers at her local library and football games at the school that’s closest to her. We are happy to welcome Mrs. Ladouce to the Hale Eagles family!
kisswtlz.com
SVSU Master Class Offered for Outpatient Healthcare
Saginaw Valley State University will offer a masterclass to help outpatient clinics operate more efficiently. The free webinar takes place Tuesday, November 1 from 11:00 to noon. Presented by SVSU Professor of Management Danilo Sirias, Performance Improvement for Outpatient Clinics will provide clinic managers with the tools to reduce no-show and cancellation rates, reduce waiting time and optimize the time providers spend with clients and patients. The class is recommended to those working within outpatient clinics, focusing on primary care, specialist care and mental health.
kisswtlz.com
Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University is celebrating Native American Heritage Month this November with several educational programs and events stemming from two exhibitions on view through December 17. “Rethinking Monuments: American Sculpture in its Time 1850-2000” frames the history and reception of American sculpture...
WNEM
Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.
GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.
kisswtlz.com
Suspect arraigned in Bay City standoff
The 77-year-old Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last Thursday is facing charges. Harold Nielsen brandished a shotgun when police arrived at just after 12:30 Thursday on a felony arrest warrant, and to serve an eviction notice, resulting in a standoff that ended just after 5 p.m. On Friday, Nielsen was charged with not only the original three-counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after threatening a court officer earlier in the week, but he was charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting an officer.
Saginaw’s White Crow Conservatory is for sale, but the music won’t stop
SAGINAW TWP, MI — After nearly two decades, Zig Zeitler and Siusan O’Rourke, musicians and owners of The White Crow Conservatory of Music, are selling their building on Mackinaw Street. But even though they’re preparing to part ways with the building, the concerts, music lessons, community and friendships...
abc12.com
Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in Ithaca
ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man discovered early Tuesday in a residence in Ithaca. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street near North Elementary School around 6:24 a.m. after someone found the man unconscious.
kisswtlz.com
Police Investigating Halloween Homicide
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night in Flint. Around 9:00 p.m. police responded to the 2100 block of Midway Circle for a report of a possible shooting. According to Law Enforcement, a 29-year-old woman was found shot inside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Birch Run mother charged with making terrorist threat against high school
BIRCH RUN, MI — A Birch Run mother is charged with making a terroristic threat against a local high school. On Friday, Oct. 28, 46-year-old Megan M. Ferdon allegedly had a phone conversation with the vice principal of Birch Run High School, 12450 Church St. During the conversation, Ferdon made some type of threat, according to Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair N. Stevenson.
Fox17
MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run
PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township. We’re told...
nbc25news.com
Dog dead after house fire in Clio, home unlivable according to fire department
CLIO, Mich. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Clio on Monday morning. The call came in around 8:20 a.m. on Monday for a fire at a home in the 500 block of Lincoln St. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home when our...
nbc25news.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
