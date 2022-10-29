Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Surprises Fans At Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest In New Orleans: Watch
The Canadian called his frequent collaborator out for not inviting him to sing “Mrs. Officer” last night. Things got lit at Lil WeezyAna Fest this weekend. Lil Wayne hosted his sixth annual event in the lively city of New Orleans to close out October, and of course, it was loaded with plenty of star-studded surprises, including a guest appearance from the “How to Love” hitmaker’s frequent collaborator, Drake, who took to the stage alongside Weezy at Champions Square on Saturday (October 29) night.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message
Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Hilariously Learns GloRilla’s Signature Dance
The behind the scenes moment immediately went viral. Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Fires Back At Stephen Jackson: “I Been Going Light”
Stephen Jackson called Kanye “delusional” for his comments about George Floyd. Ye gave Drink Champs their most talked-about interview to date. Earlier this month, the artist formerly known as Kanye West appeared on the N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN-hosted podcast where he doubled down on anti-Semitic tropes and made some jaw-dropping comments about Black Lives Matter and more specifically, George Floyd. Ultimately, the episode was pulled from YouTube and other platforms.
TMZ.com
Lil Wayne Greets Make-A-Wish Kid, Drake At Weezyana Fest
Lil Wayne showered a Make-A-Wish kid with love during his own Lil Weezyana Fest ... capping off a weekend of generosity for the New Orleans-based bash. The Young Money CEO found time to connect with Donavon Fitzpatrick .. a child in the Make-A-Wish program during the 6th edition of the festival.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Responds To Chrisean Rock’s Injuries & Allegations
After Chrisean backtracked on accusing the rapper of punching her, Blueface offers his side. The tumultuous relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has been a cause for concern. The young couple has been labeled as “toxic” by the masses as their ongoing fights—often physical—unravel on social media stages. The pair have been going strong, somewhat, for years after Chrisean appeared on the rapper’s online reality series, but their romance has been anything but happily ever after.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry
Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Attends Tracee Ellis Ross Birthday Dinner In Halloween Costume
The Skims founder shared the awkward moment with her followers. Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Slams Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter
Kanye West called out the mother of George Floyd’s daughter on Instagram on Sunday. Kanye West went after the mother of George Floyd’s daughter in a statement on Instagram, Sunday, calling her out for threatening to sue Ye over his recent comments on Drink Champs. West had promoted conspiracy theories about the death of Floyd, linking it to fentanyl.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott Parties Solo In Miami After Listing Shared Beverly Hills Mansion With Kylie Jenner For Sale
The “SICKO MODE” star was spotted out on the town sans his co-parent after vehemently denying cheating allegations. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been in and out of the headlines for the last few weeks, most notably after a social media personality shared footage from a video shoot of the rappers that she was at, immediately causing cheating rumours to run rampant.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Potentially Months Away From Financial Crisis
As he loses important business deals and major sources of revenue, his ability to stay afloat is challenged. Ye f.k.a Kanye West is losing a lot as a result of his anti-semitic rants and other harmful statements. While he has recently apologized for at least some of his comments, mainly in regards to the murder of George Floyd, he has lost many financial connections and business partnerships as a result of his actions. Page Six reports that sources close to Ye’s finances are concerned that he will face financial catastrophe in a few months if he doesn’t get his affairs in order.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Shows Bruised Face Following Fight With Blueface
Chrisean was hysterical as she showed her busted nose and mouth. The internet’s most talked about couple is making headlines once again. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are infamous for breaking up to make up. They have gone from fighting each other’s relatives to licking feet, from arguing on social media to confessing their love for one another; from swearing they were finished to announcing the release of their new reality television show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe To Make Him A Billionaire Again
Fans of Kanye West launched a GoFundMe to help him become a billionaire again. Fans of Kanye West have launched a GoFundMe page in an effort to return the Donda rapper to billionaire status. West’s net worth plummeted in recent weeks after the loss of numerous brand deals. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
George Floyd’s Cousin Tells Kanye West To “Just Stop” Talking About Them
After he lashed out at the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Floyd’s cousin Tera Brown delivers a message from the family. Although pop culture interests have shifted due to the tragic passing of Takeoff, Kanye West’s name is still a topic of entertainment and political conversation. The once-billionaire Yeezy mogul has endured some hard hits over the past few weeks, but according to Ye, he’s taken it all in stride. What began as anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric quickly eased into anti-Semitic talking points, and before West knew it, his empire began to crumble.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & Jeezy’s First Week Sales Are Here
Both Gangsta Grillz projects are expected to land in the top 10 on Billboard’s latest chart update. The final quarter of the year has been jam-packed with big releases – not only in the world of hip-hop, but across practically every genre of music. Last weekend, it was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Fans Are Disappointed After He Previews Ice Spice’s “Munch” Remix
Fans are not feeling Meek Mill’s recent snippet remixing Ice Spice’s “Munch.”. Over the past year, Meek Mill’s undergone some significant changes in his career. Expensive Pain didn’t leave up to the success of his post-prison project, Championships — commercially or critically. At the same time, he’s expressed his disdain with his working relationship with Atlantic Records.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
