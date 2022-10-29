Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $44,729,794 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
kitco.com
These are 3 reasons why crypto beats gold: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin
(Kitco News) As digital assets continue to battle through crypto winter following a massive selloff across the whole crypto space, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said crypto is still a better bet than gold. And here are his three reasons why. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last down 70.5% from...
Bitcoin’s Whitepaper Anniversary: 14 Years To Transform the Exchange of Value
It has been 14 years since Bitcoin’s whitepaper was published. The crypto community is celebrating the occasion and noting how far the asset has come. Bitcoin inspired the crypto market present today, with its ethos of decentralization seen in everything from DeFi to Web3. Bitcoin first hit $1 in...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Doubles in October, Following Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Following Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, Dogecoin is on a speculative tear—though any plans for Twitter to use the meme coin have yet to be revealed. Dogecoin (DOGE) is an all-round winner among the industry’s biggest cryptocurrencies in the past month, with its price almost doubling over the period.
trading-education.com
5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under US$1: To The Moon In 2023 And Beyond
USD Coin - One of fastest growing stablecoin within the recent crypto market. TRON - A great Ethereum alternative crypto. Polygon - The crypto that managed a price hike when most cryptos went under. A Closer Look At The 5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under $1. Decentraland (MANA) Decentraland was launched in...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Crypto Industry Shouldn't Be 'Enthusiastically Pursuing Institutional Capital'
The co-founder of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency weighed in on regulations that could change the course of crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin weighed in Sunday on the regulatory debate surrounding crypto, providing his thoughts on what industry rules should—and should not—include. Regulation could make crypto more...
NEWSBTC
Missed Out on Bitcoin and Binance Coin? No Fear, Big Eyes Coin Has Arrived
Several reports suggest that Bitcoin (BTC), since its creation in 2009, has generated an ROI of more than 540,000%. That means if you had bought $10 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) between 2009 and 2010 (or even 2011) you’d be worth more than $5,400,000 today. The same thing applies to many other top-ranking cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Aave (AAVE), etc.
cryptobriefing.com
MicroStrategy Posts Modest $727K Bitcoin Impairment Charge
MicroStrategy reported $727,000 in impairment losses on its Bitcoin holdings in the third quarter of 2022. The company's Bitcoin impairment losses were considerably higher in other periods and quarters. MicroStrategy holds 130,000 BTC worth $2.5 billion and is the largest public company to invest in Bitcoin. MicroStrategy reported a $727,000...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Industry Doesn’t Need Institutional Adoption Yet – Here’s Why
Contrary to popular belief, Ethereum (ETH) inventor Vitalik Buterin says that crypto doesn’t necessarily need institutional adoption just yet. With many in the space hoping for institutional adoption, the crypto pioneer tells his 4.6 million Twitter followers that it may be better to let the industry mature more first.
