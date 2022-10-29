ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for

The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed

Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $44,729,794 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
u.today

Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com

These are 3 reasons why crypto beats gold: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin

(Kitco News) As digital assets continue to battle through crypto winter following a massive selloff across the whole crypto space, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said crypto is still a better bet than gold. And here are his three reasons why. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last down 70.5% from...
decrypt.co

Dogecoin Doubles in October, Following Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Following Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, Dogecoin is on a speculative tear—though any plans for Twitter to use the meme coin have yet to be revealed. Dogecoin (DOGE) is an all-round winner among the industry’s biggest cryptocurrencies in the past month, with its price almost doubling over the period.
trading-education.com

5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under US$1: To The Moon In 2023 And Beyond

USD Coin - One of fastest growing stablecoin within the recent crypto market. TRON - A great Ethereum alternative crypto. Polygon - The crypto that managed a price hike when most cryptos went under. A Closer Look At The 5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under $1. Decentraland (MANA) Decentraland was launched in...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
NEWSBTC

Missed Out on Bitcoin and Binance Coin? No Fear, Big Eyes Coin Has Arrived

Several reports suggest that Bitcoin (BTC), since its creation in 2009, has generated an ROI of more than 540,000%. That means if you had bought $10 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) between 2009 and 2010 (or even 2011) you’d be worth more than $5,400,000 today. The same thing applies to many other top-ranking cryptocurrencies like Binance Coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Aave (AAVE), etc.
cryptobriefing.com

MicroStrategy Posts Modest $727K Bitcoin Impairment Charge

MicroStrategy reported $727,000 in impairment losses on its Bitcoin holdings in the third quarter of 2022. The company's Bitcoin impairment losses were considerably higher in other periods and quarters. MicroStrategy holds 130,000 BTC worth $2.5 billion and is the largest public company to invest in Bitcoin. MicroStrategy reported a $727,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy