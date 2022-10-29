The Chicago Blackhawks were expected to be bad this year and at the bottom of the standings, but they are not playing like it to start the season. They currently have a 4-3-2 record, which is third-best in the Central Division. Of course, their fate could change quickly as there is a lot of season left, but something that can’t be overlooked is how the positive aspects of their game have remained consistent. For this edition of “Blackhawks Roundtable,” our Blackhawks’ team comprised of myself, Gail Kauchak, Shaun Filippelli, and Connor Smith got together to debate why certain parts of the team’s game have been successful so far.

