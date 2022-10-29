Read full article on original website
Horoscope For November 2022
What's in store for you in November 2022? Let's find out what the stars say. Astrology Star Sign. Horoscope Zodiac Signs Clock.Image by Sarah Lötscher from Pixabay. In November of 2022, many things could happen in your life. The stars have aligned in a way that suggests you should prepare for some significant changes. Regarding your love life, things could heat up or cool down, depending on where you are in your current relationship. If you're single, you may meet someone special who could become a long-term partner. Career-wise, this is an excellent time to make major moves and advance your goals. You'll have the support of the universe, so go for it!
Justin Timberlake Was Originally Supposed To Play Glee's Worst Character
For all its faults, Glee was one of the foundations of 21st-century television. It ushered in an era in which shows weren’t afraid to be musicals, and dramas saw the benefits of going over the top. It also launched the career of Lea Michele, turned Jane Lynch into a household name, and laid the foundation for Ryan Murphy’s TV empire. However, Glee could have been very different, as Murphy recently admitted Mr. Schuester was initially written for pop star Justin Timberlake.
Khloé's Son Made His IG Debut In This Sweet Halloween Post
Halloween was extra special this year for Khloé Kardashian. After welcoming a baby boy with Tristan Thompson in July, the star spent the spooky holiday with both her four-year-old daughter, True, and three-month-old son whose name has not been revealed. Since Khloé remains private about her second child, you can imagine fans’ surprise when she debuted her baby on Instagram for the first time in celebration of Halloween.
Don’t Sleep On Pat McGrath’s 'Taylor-Made' Midnights Makeup Collection
Whether or not you’re a Swiftie, you’ve probably watched the “Bejeweled” music video at least once by now. If you haven’t yet, please get yourself to YouTube and drink in its iconic cameos, including one from Mother Pat McGrath herself. The makeup artist created the video’s shimmering, *bejeweled* beauty looks and, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, released a new ‘Taylor-Made’ line of makeup so you can replicate Swift’s exact music video glam at home. If you’re living out your very best Red era and want to amp things up with a Swift-approved crimson lip or are simply looking to channel your moonstone aura with some iridescent eyeshadow, there’s something in Pat McGrath Labs’ ‘Taylor-Made’ Midnights collection for you.
It Looks Like An AHS: Asylum Character Appears In The Next Promo
Until this season, American Horror Story stuck faithfully to the linear broadcast schedule of one weekly episode. But as the series enters its second decade of storytelling and FX’s new place on Hulu, it’s playing around with the format, dropping two episodes at a time. Not only has that been good for the series’ overall pacing, but the promo for American Horror Story Season 11, Episodes 5 and 6, suggests that its tiebacks will have more impact in this format.
Disney+'s November Lineup Is Full Of Nostalgia
Disney+ may not have the sheer scale of monthly releases of its main competitor, Netflix. But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. There’s always something worth anticipating between the long-awaited sequels and prequels, brand-new movies, and nostalgic titles from yesteryear. So, what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2022? A little bit of everything, including a lot of throwback faves.
Did Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Break Up? She Dropped A Hint
Things might not be going so smoothly for The Bachelorette’s latest success story. Though Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer left the show happily engaged, it seems like their honeymoon stage may have been cut short. During an Oct. 31 episode of Dancing With The Stars, Windey dropped a hint about their relationship status — and it seemed like she was being purposefully vague. So, did Windey and Schwer break up? Here’s why fans are worried.
Laura Dern's Sneaky White Lotus Cameo Is An Iconic Easter Egg
The White Lotus is packed with A-list stars, but you probably missed a pretty epic cameo in Season 2’s first episode. Although she never *physically* appeared, Laura Dern actually had a scene-stealing part in the season premiere... even if viewers didn’t realize it was her. Once you realize Laura Dern’s cameo in The White Lotus Season 2 is an easter egg for longtime Mike White fans, you’ll definitely want to rewatch that pivotal scene.
How To Get Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg's BIC Advent Calendar
It’s time to start decking the halls, and there’s no better people to help channel the holiday spirit than your favorite besties. No, not your besties — famous friend duo Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, obviously. The pair teamed up with BIC EZ Reach Lighters to launch their very own advent calendar, and it comes stacked with 24 days of goodies to make the holiday season lit. You won’t find the gift-filled countdown in stores or online, so if you want to spend the holiday season with your favorite pals, here’s how you can enter the sweepstakes to get Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg’s BIC advent calendar.
Harry Styles' Gill’s Lounge Pop-Up Is Like "Sushi Restaurant" IRL
Harry Styles just kicked off his 15-night Love On Tour Los Angeles residency at The Kia Forum on Oct. 23, and there have already been a few surprises along the way. Similar to Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Harry Styles’ Love On Tour food in Los Angeles also includes some special menu items, like the Harry Styles’ Gill’s Lounge pop-up serving up your own “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” experience.
I Can't Get Over Frankie Jonas & His GF Dressing As Joe & Taylor For Halloween
Pack it up everyone, because Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend Anna Olson undoubtedly won Halloween this year with the most hilarious celeb couple’s costume of 2022. The youngest JoBro took center stage at last by dressing as his big brother Joe Jonas for spooky season, and his GF made the look even more iconic by dressing up as Joe’s ex Taylor Swift. Get ready for a blast from the past, because Frankie Jonas and Anna Olson’s Joe and Taylor Halloween costumes will instantly transport you back to 2008.
You Need To See Lizzo's Marge Simpson Halloween Costume To Believe It
Halloween is the perfect time of year for all of the wackiest, over-the-top costumes to come out and play, and nobody serves it like Lizzo. The singer is known for turning up the volume every Halloween with truly unbelievable, elaborate costumes — she made Baby Yoda look better than ever last year! For 2022’s festivities, Lizzo certainly didn’t disappoint when she showed off her instantly meme-able Marge Simpson costume.
For Halloween, Heidi Klum Went As A … Worm
Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party is a time-honored tradition in the celebrity world. At her 2022 event, the model and TV host showed up dressed in a fabulously odd costume: a slimy earthworm.
Nicki Minaj’s Halloween Costume Was Inspired By This Classic ’80s Film
Halloween is here, and celebrities across the land have celebrated by sharing their scariest and funniest costumes this year. Nicki Minaj is no different. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper paid homage to a classic ’80s movie alongside her family this spooky season. On Oct. 31, Nicki posted...
Black Panther
Get ready for your Happy Meal to come with a taste of Wakanda — on the heels of the release of the Cactus Plant Flea Market box and the Halloween Happy Meal Pails, McDonald’s has another big Happy Meal treat, and it comes with a seriously super surprise. In celebration of the film’s premiere on Nov. 11, McDonald’s is launching a new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal that features 10 out-of-this-world toys inspired by your favorite Wakanda superheroes. The box won’t be around for long, though, so if you want to collect all 10 figurines before the movie hits the big screen, here’s what you need to know about the new Happy Meal.
How To Make TikTok’s Lavender Latte Recipe For A Taylor Swift Sip
In the fall and winter months, it’s fun to play barista at home and try out new coffee recipes to sweeten up the cold mornings. You could go the pumpkin spice route or mix up some matcha, but the popular lavender latte recipe on TikTok looks like a must-try. @lifewithtuyen shared a TikTok making the sweet drink along to “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift, and the line that goes: “I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me,” perfectly describes how enticing it looks. Here’s what you’ll need and how to make TikTok’s lavender latte recipe at home.
