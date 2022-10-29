ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Free Press

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020.The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as the same amount of heroin. It killed them both.“Two years ago, I knew nothing about this,” said Holly Groelle, the mother of 19-year-old Alfaro, who lived in Appleton, Wisconsin. “I felt bad because it was something I could not have warned her about, because I didn’t know.”The drug that killed her...
APPLETON, WI
Daily Mail

California woman sues hospital for charging her $6,000 for a URINE TEST, after she took cocaine she feared was laced with fentanyl and went to ER

A California woman was left with a hefty $6,000 bill for a urine test after she went to the hospital after taking cocaine she thought was laced with fentanyl. Savannah Thompson walked into John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek around midnight on June 14 and left three hours later with a $6,095.70 bill for a single urine test.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Fentanyl pushes overdose deaths to record level

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:Fentanyl and other powerful synthetic opioids have become entrenched in the U.S. supply of illicit drugs, pushing the national accidental overdose death rate to record levels.As this deadliest latest wave of a decades-old national opioid crisis gains attention, misconceptions persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying.Find The Associated Press story here.RESOURCES:— The AP has analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how many overdose deaths have involved opioids both nationally and by state. The analysis also has graphics showing the rise in deaths of synthetic opioids and...
KXRM

Fentanyl in our communities: A family’s battle

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Rayann Duran is a Junior at Fountain-Fort Carson High School (FFCHS) and spoke at the Dangers of Fentanyl and Substance Abuse Panel about her personal experiences with substance abuse through her family. Duran talked about her brother’s addiction and overdose. Duran said her brother was found unconscious in the family’s […]
COLORADO STATE
getnews.info

Quit Addiction Now introduces the largest repository for drug and addiction treatment centers in the US and develops as one of the largest sites for addiction related news, podcasts, and videos

Irvine, California – US National addiction platform, Quit Addiction Now, has formed the biggest repository of rehabilitation centers from all over the country to make it easier to find places for getting help for alcohol and other substance abuse issues. The organization aims to make getting information about various drugs, their possible treatment, and addiction treatment centers in the US as easy as a click on a mobile phone. The platform is also one of the largest US sites for drug, alcohol, and substance addiction related news, podcasts, and videos for safety and information. With their addiction hotlines and quick help options for managing drug-related issues at home, they hope to get people through the tough times and possibly save lives until professional counseling can be available.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nationwide shortage of Adderall plagues pharmacies

A nationwide shortage of Adderall has pharmacies reporting difficulties keeping the medication in stock, leaving some people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder scrambling to fill their prescriptions. Two of the largest pharmaceutical chains, CVS and Walgreens, reported that they are seeing "intermittent" supply shortfalls after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first...
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy