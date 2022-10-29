Read full article on original website
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020.The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as the same amount of heroin. It killed them both.“Two years ago, I knew nothing about this,” said Holly Groelle, the mother of 19-year-old Alfaro, who lived in Appleton, Wisconsin. “I felt bad because it was something I could not have warned her about, because I didn’t know.”The drug that killed her...
ems1.com
Experts want buprenorphine to be administered for drug overdoses on-scene
WASHINGTON — As the number of opioid overdose deaths continues to surge across the United States, some experts stress the urgency of providing the addiction treatment medication buprenorphine to drug users as soon as possible, on the scene of an overdose. Not only does buprenorphine help people with an...
PBS NewsHour
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
Tampa Bay Times
Pinellas pain clinic prescribed drugs improperly, leading to 2 deaths, feds say
A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order halting a Tarpon Springs pain clinic from prescribing drugs based on accusations that the clinic unlawfully issued drugs that led to two overdose deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Christopher and Patricia Ferguson, owners of Phoenix Medical Management Care...
WEKU
As drug deaths surge, one answer might be helping people get high more safely
In Canada, a growing network of clinics helps active drug users get high more safely. Many public health experts want similar "harm reduction" programs in the U.S., where drug deaths have surged.
KRQE News 13
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl
Learn what to do and what not to do when someone overdoses on fentanyl or another opioid.
Moms who lost children to fentanyl poisonings warn parents about deadly drug: 'This can happen to anyone'
Tanya Niederman and April Babcock share their personal stories about how America's fentanyl crisis impacted their families and plead with other parents to better educate their children.
Around 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside of candy boxes were seized at LAX
About 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills packaged in popular candy boxes were seized at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, authorities said.
WBTV
“I don’t want to be waiting as the body bags pile up:” Attorney General sounds alarm over new, deadly synthetic opioid
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the CDC, about 150 Americans die every day from DRUG overdoses…and that number has been rising. 75 percent of those deaths are because of synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Now, there’s a new drug in town that could exacerbate this decades-long epidemic. It’s...
California woman sues hospital for charging her $6,000 for a URINE TEST, after she took cocaine she feared was laced with fentanyl and went to ER
A California woman was left with a hefty $6,000 bill for a urine test after she went to the hospital after taking cocaine she thought was laced with fentanyl. Savannah Thompson walked into John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek around midnight on June 14 and left three hours later with a $6,095.70 bill for a single urine test.
MedicalXpress
Children not target of 'rainbow fentanyl,' experts say. And adding color may actually protect drug users
Parents may have noticed a disturbing trend on social media this month: claims that fentanyl is being manufactured in colorful tablets that are meant to attract their children. Politicians like Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) spread the news on their own social media...
DEA: New deadly synthetic opioid found in Virginia
t of every ten pills the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized in 2021 contained a deadly amount of fentanyl. Agents say there's a new drug that's potentially more potent than fentanyl.
Friends found 23-year-old dead after taking supplement, GA lawsuit says. What’s kratom?
“You don’t expect to go into a store and find something similar to heroin between energy drinks and breath mints,” an attorney told McClatchy News.
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal...
LOCALIZE IT: Fentanyl pushes overdose deaths to record level
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:Fentanyl and other powerful synthetic opioids have become entrenched in the U.S. supply of illicit drugs, pushing the national accidental overdose death rate to record levels.As this deadliest latest wave of a decades-old national opioid crisis gains attention, misconceptions persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying.Find The Associated Press story here.RESOURCES:— The AP has analyzed data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how many overdose deaths have involved opioids both nationally and by state. The analysis also has graphics showing the rise in deaths of synthetic opioids and...
WEKU
Health department medical detectives find 84% of U.S. maternal deaths are preventable
For several weeks a year, the work of nurse-midwife Karen Sheffield-Abdullah is really detective work. She and a team of other medical investigators with the North Carolina public health department scour the hospital records and coroner reports of new moms who died after giving birth. These maternal mortality review committees...
Fentanyl overdose should not be a threat faced by school children
The prevalence of continuing and emerging threats to public health in the United States has increased exponentially in recent years. From the ongoing two-years-plus COVID-19 pandemic to the current monkeypox outbreak of 2022, Americans — and the global populace as a whole — are facing grim and challenging times.
Fentanyl in our communities: A family’s battle
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Rayann Duran is a Junior at Fountain-Fort Carson High School (FFCHS) and spoke at the Dangers of Fentanyl and Substance Abuse Panel about her personal experiences with substance abuse through her family. Duran talked about her brother’s addiction and overdose. Duran said her brother was found unconscious in the family’s […]
Washington Examiner
Nationwide shortage of Adderall plagues pharmacies
A nationwide shortage of Adderall has pharmacies reporting difficulties keeping the medication in stock, leaving some people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder scrambling to fill their prescriptions. Two of the largest pharmaceutical chains, CVS and Walgreens, reported that they are seeing "intermittent" supply shortfalls after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first...
