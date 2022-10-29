Irvine, California – US National addiction platform, Quit Addiction Now, has formed the biggest repository of rehabilitation centers from all over the country to make it easier to find places for getting help for alcohol and other substance abuse issues. The organization aims to make getting information about various drugs, their possible treatment, and addiction treatment centers in the US as easy as a click on a mobile phone. The platform is also one of the largest US sites for drug, alcohol, and substance addiction related news, podcasts, and videos for safety and information. With their addiction hotlines and quick help options for managing drug-related issues at home, they hope to get people through the tough times and possibly save lives until professional counseling can be available.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO