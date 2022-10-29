Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Franklin County bank robbed, State Police looking for suspect
MERCERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman after a bank robbery in Franklin County on Tuesday. State Police say on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into Community State Bank on N. Main Street and demanded cash be placed into a bag.
Kids found in deplorable Altoona home, couple face charges, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing charges after police showed up at what they called a “deplorable” home to arrest the man from an alleged assault. Gregory Dixon, 28, and Brittany Weidel, 27, both of Altoona are facing charges of child endangerment after police went to their home on Oct. 31 with […]
Pennsylvania police searching for suspect in Franklin County bank robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspected bank robber. According to police, on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m. a woman walked into the Community State Bank at 350 N. Main Street in Mercersburg Borough. Police say the suspect approached the bank tellers and demanded they...
abc27 News
Harrisburg bar owner sentenced for cocaine trafficking, weapons offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The operator of Queenies Cafe in Harrisburg was sentenced on Oct. 27 for cocaine trafficking and firearms offenses, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Saqueena “Queenie” Williams, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted in November 2021 […]
Motorsports Cycle Shop robbed; suspects could be responsible for string of other burglaries
HANOVER, Pa. — Three suspects used crowbars to break into and burglarize several buildings at Motorsports Cycle Shop in Hanover, police in York County said Tuesday. The West Manheim Township Police Department believes the individuals may be responsible for several other thefts at construction sites throughout Hanover. The suspects...
local21news.com
DUI man flees on foot after smashing into utility pole in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Officials arrested a man who was allegedly involved in two separate hit and runs and attempted to flee from the second on foot, according to Chambersburg Police Department . Police say that 40-year-old Edgar Angel-Perez had been drunkenly driving his car when he lost control...
wfmd.com
Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation
Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
Daily Voice
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from Bedford dealership, police investigate
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen off the lot of a Bedford Ford dealership in early October. State Police were called to Bedford Ford along Lincoln Highway where four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from vehicles on the lot. The theft occurred sometime between […]
A ‘coward’ or legally insane? Trial begins in 2016 killing of Pine Grove Mills woman
The trial is scheduled to continue through Nov. 10.
iheart.com
Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody
> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
State Police trooper injured after being struck by passing vehicle in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County Monday morning, State Police said. The incident occurred around 5:14 a.m. at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road and Black Gap Road in Greene Township, according to State Police.
wfmd.com
20-Year-Old From Hancock Killed In Accident On Route 40
Witnesses say the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A 20-year-old from Hancock will killed in a single vehicle accident Monday night in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to Route 40 near Beaver Creek Road at around...
Trooper stable after being struck by passing vehicle
A trooper struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash this morning is in stable condition this afternoon at Hershey Medical Center. The trooper was hit by a passing motorist at about 5:14 a.m. today at the scene of a crash on Black Gap Road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County. The operator of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene, making it a hit and run incident.
WGAL
Mechanicsburg police ask for help solving decades-old fatal hit-and-run
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are asking for help solving a fatal hit-and-run that happened 23 years ago. On Halloween night in 1999, 30-year-old Rusty Aurand was struck and killed in Mechanicsburg. Aurand was headed home after a night out with his girlfriend. Officers said he was...
Daily Voice
Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities
Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Franklin County. State police said the trooper was struck around 5:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Black Gap and Olde Scotland roads in Greene Township. The trooper was flown...
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case
DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County couple robbed by squeegee kid with police stationed feet away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County couple was robbed by a squeegee kid Saturday evening, but a nearby police officer apparently did little to get the man's wallet back, FOX45 News has learned. The driver, a physician from Baltimore County, was in the car with his wife and another...
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene
"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
