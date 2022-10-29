Read full article on original website
Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween
Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022.
What we know about the deadly Halloween disaster in Seoul
Most weekends, the narrow alleys of Itaewon, the neon-lit nightlife district in South Korea's capital Seoul, are busy with partygoers and tourists. Now it's the site of one of the country's worst disasters.
Drone video shows the condition of the Mississippi River
A historic drought not seen since the 1980s is drying up the Mississippi River and slowing down shipping traffic during the busy harvest season.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeling ‘Pam & Tommy’ top the list of celebrity Halloween costumes
CNN — Some throwbacks to notable ’90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities. One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.”
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
Following an arrest in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say the investigation is still far from complete. Here's what we know
As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation "is far from complete."
FBI identifies woman found dead nearly 50 years ago using DNA, genealogy
A woman found dead on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1974 has been identified nearly 50 years later using "investigative genealogy," Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta announced Monday.
'Absolutely no evidence:' Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault.
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Donald Trump Jr.’s reaction to Paul Pelosi’s attack shows exactly how low we have sunk
CNN — The attack on Paul Pelosi was terrifying. A man broke into the house of the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the middle of the night and hit him with a hammer. Paul Pelosi suffered a fractured skull among other injuries. The intruder shouted, “where’s Nancy?”
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images. Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images.
Opinion: Obama just gave Democrats their perfect closing message
If Democrats are looking for a message that will inspire voters, they should follow former President Barack Obama's lead, writes Dean Obeidallah. Obama served up the perfect closing question for voters this weekend: "Who will fight for your freedom?"
First on CNN: 10-year-old trapped with the Uvalde school shooter repeatedly called 911 for help. It took officials 40 minutes to act
A 10-year-old girl trapped with classmates and the shooter told police exactly what was happening inside Robb Elementary. It still took responders 40 minutes to do something.
A Russian naval base was targeted by drones. Now Ukrainian grain exports are at risk
CNN — Russia has moved rapidly to cripple the United Nations-brokered Black Sea grain corridor in the wake of the drone attack early Saturday on the Crimean port of Sevastopol. Ukraine has not confirmed that its forces attacked the port, and the extent of the damage to Russian naval...
See Obama's response when heckler interrupts his speech
Former President Barack Obama was interrupted by a heckler when discussing political civility at a rally for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
Watch moment man hears his lifetime prison sentence is overturned
In 1988, Maurice Hastings was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn't commit. A DNA test on evidence led to the reversal of his sentence.
Murder suspect helped victim's aunt print funeral photos at CVS, family says
Investigators arrested 50-year-old Richard M. Allen after a five-and-a-half-year search for a suspect in the killings of two Indiana teens. CNN's Jean Casarez has the chilling details family members of one of the victims shared about an encounter with the suspect in 2017.
One twin lost his life to RSV, now his parents are waiting to find out if his brother will survive the same illness
Less than three months after welcoming twin boys, Amanda and Ed Bystran lost one of them to RSV -- now they are hoping their other son recovers from the same virus.
