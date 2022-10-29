Read full article on original website
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeling ‘Pam & Tommy’ top the list of celebrity Halloween costumes
CNN — Some throwbacks to notable ’90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities. One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.”
Saweetie Addresses Rumors About Past Flames on New Album The Single Life: 'Time for Me to Speak Up'
The rapper talked new music and her single status at "The Single Life Night," hosted with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Saweetie wants everyone to know she is a proud single woman. The rap star tells PEOPLE that her new album, The Single Life, is "my testimony as a single woman and what I've been through, the good and the bad." "I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up," Saweetie, 29,...
AOL Corp
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
ComicBook
Janelle Monae Stuns in Epic Fifth Element Cosplay for Halloween
We've seen a lot of awesome celebrity Halloween costumes this weekend, and a couple of big names are reminding us it's not easy being... blue? Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off an impressive Mystique costume, and she's not the only one who went full blue this Halloween. Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe shared some epic photos of herself as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
Complex
Jack Harlow Addresses ‘Rumors’ of His Relationship With Lil Nas X During ‘SNL’ Monologue
Jack Harlow makes his return to Saturday Night Live as tonight’s host and musical guest. It’ll be his first time pulling double duty, but he was a musical guest on SNL in 2021 when Maya Rudolph hosted. In promos, Harlow seems hyped to host this week. In the...
The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
Reporter shares the most promising leads in the James Brown mystery
A strange phone call reveals a question from the grave: w James Brown, one of the greatest entertainers in American history, murdered? CNN reporter Thomas Lake hosts the new podcast The James Brown Mystery.
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
CNET
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes
“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Narcity
Morning Brief: A Celebrity Halloween Roundup, King Charles Gets Minted & More
Off The Top: The U.K.'s Royal Mint has begun pressing coins featuring the likeness of King Charles III, giving Canadians a clue of what our own legal tender will soon bear — namely, the visage of a 73-year-old who up until very recently didn't have a real job and basically still lived at home with his mom.
The Migos: Here's the 4-1-1 on the Hip-Hop Supergroup's Family Ties
It's with a heavy heart to share the news of rapper Takeoff's death during the early hours of Nov. 1, 2022. Naturally, details surrounding Takeoff’s (real name: Kirshnik Khari Ball) passing are slowly being released with fans sharing their condolences to the family. Article continues below advertisement. As fans...
Lori Harvey Breaks the Internet With Her Beyoncé Costume
Lori Harvey, a successful model, founder of the skincare company SKN by LH, and the adoptive daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, just won Halloween with her amazing costume. The 25-year-old decided to go back to 2003 by dressing up as music icon Beyoncé from the music video of...
Remember Princess Diana's revenge dress? It's coming back
The outfit worn by the Princess of Wales to a summer gala in 1994 remains one of the most indelible pop culture moments in history. Now, the story of the "revenge dress" is being re-told in the new season of Netflix's historical drama "The Crown."
hotnewhiphop.com
Halloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest Costumes
The stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?. The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood. For the first...
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Just Won Halloween Dressed as Each of the Potomac Housewives
The RHOP mom proved that imitation really is the best form of flattery when she channeled her castmates in the most epic way. Ashley Darby definitely knows how to deliver on the Halloween front. Last year, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member opted for a cosmically stellar style while channeling Doja Cat. Ashley took to Instagram at the time to show off that incredible costume, which included a hot pink bustier and sheer pink miniskirt over a see-through long-sleeved bodysuit in the same bubblegum hue. She topped off the look with a hoop choker, hoop earrings, and a pair of sparkly silver-heeled ankle boots.
tvinsider.com
Netflix Officially Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Day 2022
For the fifth year running, Netflix will be celebrating Stranger Things Day on November 6, the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing and the story began in the hit supernatural series. This year’s event will honor the sci-fi horror drama with the show’s fans both in real life and...
CNN
